Interchange continues to meet via Zoom. Two meetings were held during November. Each meeting was called to order by President Linda Dobrovolny and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.
Paula Tacke invited everyone to view the Mead Hall of Trees during the month of December. Other activities at the museum include a holiday craft kit for kids and a visit from Father Christmas on December 12-19.
Julie Amsberry, Yankton Area Arts, announced that this year’s Crimson Door pop-up shop will be on-line only with curbside pick-up. New this year is a jigsaw puzzle of the Meridian Bridge and various raffle baskets.
The hostess and speaker on Nov. 9 was Carla Ewald who shared the background of her recent purchase of Monta’s Framing and Décor along with her plans for the future of the store.
At the Nov. 23 meeting, hostess and speaker Nancy Wenande gave updates on the recent Yankton Chamber/Yankton Area Progressive Growth survey regarding the possibility of combining those two organizations along with The Convention and Visitors Bureau. No decision has been made. Dialogue will continue to discuss options and further community input is welcome.
The next meeting will be Dec. 7, 2020 at noon. It will again be held virtually via Zoom. In lieu of the traditional Christmas luncheon, Shannon Viereck will review the status of the Mount Marty University Interchange Scholarship Fund. Rex Ryken, this year’s scholarship recipient, will provide impressions of his first year at Mount Marty and future plans.
Member Announcements:
• Mead Cultural Education Center, Paula Tacke
Hall of Trees & Vintage Christmas – 40-50 people attended on Saturday, Tour decorated trees during regular hours
This coming Saturday, from Noon-4 p.m. Santa Claus will visit with children (following appropriate social distancing protocols. Each child will receive a sack of goodies.
• Yankton Area Arts Association, Julie Amsbury
Crimson Door Shop is only available online this year: https://yanktonareaarts.square.site
1000 items for sale and more to be uploaded. New Yankton Puzzle is available as well as raffle tickets for a number of packages. Sales available through December 23. Pick up items weekdays 12-6 and Saturday 1-4.
• Yankton Community Library, Linda Dobrovolny
Virtual Meditation Mondays program
There will be 3 sessions in December, January and February. Go to meeting link on Library’s Facebook page to learn more or register.
Program:
Each December members are invited to consider a gift to the Interchange Endowed Scholarship at Mount Marty University. This scholarship was established on the 5th Anniversary of Interchange and is now 31 years old.
This scholarship is open to Yankton students, with preference given to children/grandchildren of an Interchange member.
The 2019 Interchange Scholarship recipient, Rex Ryken, (son of member, Melanie Ryken) appeared at the meeting to thank members for his selection and share more about his experience thus far.
Rex is a sophomore Accounting major transfer student. He graduated from Yankton High School in 2019 and attended USD his first year. He is very happy with his decision to attend MMU and play football. While they didn’t play any games this year, they had 10 weeks of practice and work outs. He is grateful for the great new facilities, excellent coaching, and is appreciative of his experience at Mount Marty.
Rex shared his gratitude for the Interchange scholarship.
Next Zoom Virtual Meeting: Jan. 4, 2021
TOASTMASTERS CLUB 1294
The Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294 met Hybrid procedure at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. There were members in person present at the Fry’n Pan Restaurant and the remainder of those present for the meeting were by Zoom. The meeting was called to order by Vice President Education, Janice Stone. The invocation was given by Jack Dahlseid, then followed by the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag.
Roy Wilcox was introduced as the Toastmaster of the meeting. He called on Steve Hamilton, General Evaluator who introduced his evaluation team: The Grammarian, Janice Stone gave the word of the day, “capisce”, expressing has my message been understood. Ah Counter: Marsha Dahlseid, Speech Evaluator Pat Acklie-Roth, Timer, Jack Dahlseid and Vote Counter, Roy Wilcox.
A speech was given by Dan Klimisch titled “Riparian Buffer Strips In Yankton County.” The objectives of the speech comes from the Pathways Program, Dynamic Leadership level 4.
Then Table Topics was led by Jeremy Skrenes. Table Topics participants were: Pat Acklie-Roth, Janice Stone, Marsha Dahlseid Steve Hamilton, Dan Klimisch and Jack Dahlseid. Following Table Topics Wilcox did the Jokemaster presentation of the Meeting.
Steve Hamilton, General Evaluator was then re-introduced to give an evaluation of the meeting and he called on Pat Acklie-Roth to evaluate Dan Klimisch. He then called on Grammarian Janice Stone to give an overview on words and phrases used during the meeting and members who used the word for the day “capisce.” Other presentations on the meeting were given by Ah Counter Marsha Dahlseid and Timer, Jack Dahlseid.
Toastmaster Wilcox announced the winners as follows: Table Topics: tie between Dan Klimisch and Steve Hamilton. Best speaker Dan Klimisch and best evaluator Pat Acklie-Roth. Toastmaster Wilcox relinquished control of the meeting back to Vice President Education Janice Stone to review the next meeting assignments.
Guests are always welcome to join our Hybrid meeting held at 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Come in person to the Fry’n Pan Restaurant or from Zoom at your home. You need to download the “Zoom” application on your Computer, I-Pad or I-Phone and call a member of the club to get the password to join the meeting. For more information on Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294, call 605-660-2485 or http://toastmastersclub.org
