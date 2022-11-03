DAKOTA PRAIRIE QUILT GUILD
Call to Order: The Oct. 24, 2022, meeting of DPQG was called to order at 7 p.m. by President Joni Lowe at Trinity Lutheran Church meeting room.
Minutes/Treasurer’s Report: No corrections made to minutes and treasurer’s report. Both will be placed on file.
Program: T shirt Quilts by Joyce Brunken
Unfinished Business/Committee Reports:
Activity — Edith Troxel reported that the Christmas party is Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. located at Trinity Lutheran Church. Guild was asked to purchase the meal; Lori Connot Motioned and Peg Thranum Seconded. Voted and passed for Guild to purchase Christmas party meal. Please bring 2 fat quarters one blue and one white to the party for wintertime fun. Supply list for the craft project will be in the November newsletter. Everyone needs to wear a Christmas hat. Christmas tree at the Mead Center will be decorated on Nov. 15 by members of the committee.
Program — Sew and Tell for November is Jingle Bells for Christmas. MaryEllen will be doing a demonstration using the 60-degree ruler.
Workshop - Lori stated we still have openings for the Swan Lake retreat Jan. 4- 8. You can select the dates you want to attend and pay as you go. Single rooms $60 and Double rooms $40, you also pay the cost for your meal.
QOV- There is a presentation scheduled for Oct. 29 at 4:30 p.m. located at the Yankton VFW.
Quilt Show Reviews - Peg thanked everyone for their participation and assistance with making the show such a success. The guest book was signed by 340 people and there were some that did not sign the book. Invoices are still being paid but looks to be that the guild came out ahead on the show.
Quilt Show Awards:
Challenge Quilt:
o Most Embellished—LaNeda Kuehler
o Most Patriotic—Peggy Thranum
o Most Thematic—Mary Kirschenman
o Viewers Choice—Peggy Anderson
o Viewers Choice Overall—Suzanne Preszler. Susanne wrote a thank you card which was read to the group.
There were 34 wonderful baskets and have all been claimed.
There was a thank you letter received from the Contact Center for the donation we made to them.
New Business:
• Slips were passed around for a temporary time change to meetings for January and February. Votes will be tallied and discussed at November meeting.
• Vote for slated officers for 2023 will be done at November meeting. President Joni Lowe; Vice President Mary Boyer; Secretary Dawn Atkins; Treasurer Peggy Thranum, and Angie Hejl will continue to do the newsletter.
• Donation to Trinity Lutheran church was determined to be $300. Motioned by Beth Mickelson, 2nd by Peggy Thranum, it was voted on and passed.
• It was brought up to start thinking of the GAR Hall theme, suggestions were made and voting will take place at future meeting.
• Charity donation of fabric was made by Just Sewing from Wayne, NE.
• Please start thinking about getting dues paid for 2023. Officers’ dues are covered.
Door Prize: Joni Lowe-gift card to Sassy Cat
Adjournment: 8:24 p.m. Motioned by Mary Boyer and seconded by Beth Mickelson. Followed up by Sew and Tell.
8 Guests and 32 members attended.
