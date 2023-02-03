ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “The Age of Good-byes” by Li Zi Shu
• “Algorithmic Reality” by Damian Bradfield
• “The Devil You Know” by P.J. Tracy
• “Election Day” by Logan Ryles
• “Flight” by Lynn Steger Strong
• “House of Wolves” by James Patterson
• “In her Highlander’s Bed” by Lynsay Sands
• “Just the Nicest Couple” by Mary Kubica
• “The Mountain in the Sea” by Ray Nayler
• “Murder Book” by Thomas Perry
• “Night Wherever We Go” by Tracey Rose Peyton
• “The Shards” by Bret Easton Ellis
• “Small Acts of Defiance” by Michelle Wright
• “Wicked Dreams” by Lisa Jackson
———
Nonfiction
• “American Midnight” by Adam Hochschild
• “The Brain Health Kitchen” by Annie Fenn, MD
• “The Complete Cook’s Country TV Show Cookbook”
• “Courtiers” by Valentine Low
• “Grabbed” edited by Richard Blanco
• “Half American” by Matthew F. Delmont
• “Healthy Air Fryer” from America’s Test Kitchen
• “Holy Hygge” by Jamie Erickson
• “How to Embroider Almost Everything Cute” by Nihon Vogue
• “Looking for the Hidden Folk” by Nancy Marie Brown
• “Poetry Unbound” by Pádraig ó Tuama
• “Self-Care Cross Stitch” by Stephanie Rohr
LARGE PRINT
• “The Whittiers” by Danielle Steel
YOUNG ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “The Do-Over” by Lynn Painter
• “Enola Holmes and the Elegant Escapade” by Nancy Springer
• “Evermore” by Alyson Noël
• “The First to Die at the End” by Adam Silvera
• “The Grimrose Girls” by Laura Pohl
• “The Restless Dark” by Erica Waters
• “Scattered Showers” by Rainbow Rowell
• “Strike the Zither” by Joan He
• “Tower of God” Book 1 by SIU
JUNIOR BOOKS
Fiction
• “Dog Diaries: Susan” by Kate Klimo
• “Hilda and the Black Hound” by Luke Pearson
• “Hilda and the Stone Forest” by Luke Pearson
• “Horse Crazy” by Bonnie Bryant
• “Mindy Makes Some Space” by Michele Assarasakorn
• “Soccer Ball Monster Mystery” by Walker Styles
• “Thea Stilton and the Niagra Splash” by Thea Stilton
———
Nonfiction
• “Dionysos: The New God” by George O’Connor
• “Unconventional Vehicles” by Michael Hearst
EASY READING BOOKS
Fiction
• “The Animals Would Not Sleep!” by Sara Levine
• “Blurp’s Book of Manners” by Cindy Derby
• “Eric” by Shaun Tan
• “Pokko and the Drum” by Matthew Forsythe
• “I’m a Unicorn” by Helen Yoon
• “I’m Hungry! ¡Tengo Hambre!” by Angela Dominguez
• “The Sour Grape” by Jory John
———
Nonfiction
• “10 Hidden Heroes” by Mark K. Shriver
• “Blue” by Nana Ekua Brew-Hammond
• “Trains” by Kaitlyn Duling
ADULT DVDs
• “Nope”
• “Saved by the Bell: Season 1”
———
Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.