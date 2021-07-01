VERMILLION — Megan Red Shirt-Shaw, director of the University of South Dakota Native Student Services, has been elected a member of Harvard University’s Board of Overseers.
Red Shirt-Shaw is one of five new board members and will serve a six-year term.
The Board of Overseers, one of Harvard’s two governing boards, directs the visitation process, which is the primary means for periodic external assessment of Harvard’s Schools and departments. Through its array of standing committees, and the roughly 50 visiting committees that report to them, the board probes the quality of Harvard’s programs and assures that the university remains true to its charter as a place of learning. Drawing on its members’ diverse experience and expertise, the board provides counsel to the university’s leadership on priorities, plans and strategic initiatives.
Red Shirt-Shaw is an enrolled member of the Oglala Sioux Tribe. She earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Pennsylvania in English and her master’s degree from the Harvard Graduate School of Education in Higher Education. She is currently pursuing her Ph.D. in Organizational Leadership, Policy, and Development with a focus on Higher Education and a minor in American Indian Studies at the University of Minnesota.
