UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA MEDICAL CENTER
The University of Nebraska Medical Center has announced its spring 2020 dean’s list for students enrolled in nursing, dentistry, pharmacy and the allied health professions.
To qualify for the dean’s list, nursing and the allied health students must be enrolled for 12 or more hours during the semester and have a grade point average of 3.75 or above. To qualify for the pharmacy dean’s list, students must place in the top 20 percent of their class and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or above. Dental students must be in the top 10 percent of their class for the semester.
The following is a list of students, their hometowns and the colleges in which they are enrolled.
UNMC College of Nursing Lincoln Division
• Creighton — Randy Wilmes
———
UNMC College of Nursing Northern Division (Norfolk)
• Ponca — Bailie Bodlak
• Verdigre — Haylee Klawitter
———
College of Dentistry (Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a delay in the release of part of the dean’s list. A release will be sent to each of the students’ hometown papers once I get the rest of the names which will be about 10 names.)
• Dentistry
— Hartington: Tracy Peitz
———
College of Pharmacy
• Yankton — Taylor Ruter
NORTHERN STATE UNIVERSITY
ABERDEEN — Northern State University in Aberdeen, S.D., has released the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester.
Students who have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester are eligible for the dean’s list. There are four categories:
— Full-time students with a GPA of 4.0.
— Full-time students with a GPA of 3.5-3.99.
— Part-time students with a GPA of 4.0.
— Part-time students with a GPA of 3.5-3.99.
———
Full-time students, 4.0
• Parker — Crystal Cook
• Yankton — Kyra Liebig, Haley McDonald, Dylan Rausch
———
Full-time students, 3.5-3.99:
• Dimock — Cody Brouwer
• Irene — Trejon King
• Tyndall — Jessica Nestor
TRIPP-DELMONT SCHOOL
Honor Roll
4th Quarter: June 2020
ROLL OF DISTINCTION: 4.0 GPA
• JUNIORS — Emily Brock
• FRESHMEN — Eva Bacon, Colby Brown, Gracey Schatz, Jeff Schnabel
• 7TH GRADE — Jamie Bacon
———
ROLL OF EXCELLENCE (3.49 -3.99)
• SENIORS — Montana Stirling
• JUNIORS — Kaya Rohr
• SOPHOMORES — Raevin Castle
• FRESHMEN — Canaan Fechner
• 8TH GRADE — Megan Reiner, Jaden Vanpelt
• 7TH GRADE — Lilly Fechner, Jacey Friman
———
ROLL OF MERIT (2.99-3.49)
• SENIORS — Gabby Hale, Kaiti Kannegieter, Faith Yellow Hawk
• JUNIORS — Mason Schoenfelder, Logan Vanpelt, Chance Ziegler
• SOPHOMORES — Zach Hotchkiss, Brynn Quiram, Vanessa Rosewall, Christina Schmidt, Kolson Verzani
• FRESHMEN — Lacey Goeken
• 8TH GRADE — Morgan Gemar, Daniel Huether, Jon Quiram, Mason Reiner
• 7TH GRADE — Noah Hotchkiss, Kattee Milian, Brayden Ziegler
