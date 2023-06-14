SOUTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY
BROOKINGS — More than 3,000 students were recognized for their outstanding academic performance over the spring 2023 semester at South Dakota State University by being named to the dean’s list.
To earn dean’s list distinctions in SDSU’s colleges, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credits and must have earned at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Students with F, I, U, RI or RU grades are not eligible regardless of system term GPA attained. Note that this report includes courses that were taken at other South Dakota institutions this term. A minimum of 12 credits within the 100-699 course range must be taken. A student who passes pre-general education courses may still qualify, if the student has 12 other credits that do fall within the 100-699 range.
Overall, 3,043 students from 37 states and 20 foreign nations are on the list. More than 1,300 students received a 4.0 GPA, and those are indicated with an asterisk.
• ALCESTER — Jaxon Doering, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences
• ARMOUR — Corbin Fuoss*, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences; Rose Eitemiller*, Jerome J. Lohr College of Engineering
• AVON — Lincoln Thury, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences
• BERESFORD — Laura Bogue*, College of Education and Human Sciences; Gabrielle Engbarth, College of Natural Sciences; Faith Weiland*, College of Education and Human Sciences; Kara Niles, College of Nursing; Sabrina Swee, College of Education and Human Sciences; Leanna Hedeen*, College of Nursing
• CENTERVILLE — Jackson Wesche, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; Sadie Huot*, SDSU’s College of Nursing; Sophia Eide*, College of Education and Human Sciences; Carter Gust, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences; Ty Van Hull, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences
• CHANCELLOR — Blake Olson*, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences; Katelyn Plucker*, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; Samara Nordmann, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences; Shelby Lang*, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; Tess VanMaanen*, College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Professions; Zachary Wipf*, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences
• COLERIDGE, NE — Hannah Kleinschmit, College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Professions
• CROFTON, NE — Danielle Steffen, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences; Hannah Van Heek, College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Professions; Brooklynn Fiscus*, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences; Austin Guenther*, Jerome J. Lohr College of Engineering
• DAKOTA DUNES — Brenna Joyce, College of Nursing; Grace Bass, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; Hailey Brooks*, College of Education and Human Sciences; Ian Byington, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences; Tori Schulz*, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences
• DANTE — Tate Wynia*, College of Education and Human Sciences
• DELMONT — Amelia Knife, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences
• DIMOCK — Rebecca Weber, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences
• ELK POINT — Aubrie Franken, College of Natural Sciences; Bryce Moore, Jerome J. Lohr College of Engineering; Kelsie Olson*, College of Education and Human Sciencesl Jordan Von Seggern*, Jerome J. Lohr College of Engineering; Preston Fejfar, College of Nursing; Ava Crow, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences; Kyra Fennel*, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences
• FREEMAN — Mara Andersen*, College of Natural Sciences
• FORDYCE, NE — Ann Steffen*, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences
• GEDDES — Taryn Starr*, College of Nursing
• HARTINGTON, NE — Bailey Wuebben, College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Professions; Charles Dendinger*, College of Natural Sciences
• JEFFERSON — Callie Chicoine, College of Education and Human Sciences; Deirdre Cross, College of Natural Sciences; Jordyn Jensen, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; Tyler LaFleur, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences
• LAKE ANDES — Jacob Maynard, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences
• LESTERVILLE — Abby Fischer, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; Kaleb Kubal*, College of Education and Human Sciences
• MARION — Kristen Wieman*, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences; Kyliee Dunn, College of Natural Sciences
• MCCOOK LAKE — Janet Strain, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences
• MECKLING — Ashley Emmick, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences
• MENNO — Levi Heckenlaible, College of Education and Human Sciences
• NORTH SIOUX CITY — Hannah Cooper*, College of Natural Sciences; Aidan Moran*, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences
• OLIVET — Caden Fischer*, Jerome J. Lohr College of Engineering; Aidan Friesen*, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences
• PARKER — Sydney Berens,College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; Joseph Joffer, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; Grace Leberman*, College of Education and Human Sciences; Cierra Mohr*, College of Education and Human Sciences; Rayna Mohr*, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; Sierra Getskow, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; Lauren Jones, College of Nursing; Ashlynn Wildeboer*, College of Education and Human Sciences
• PARKSTON — Hannah Braley*, College of Education and Human Sciences; Nathan Doering, College of Natural Sciences; Inez Hohn, College of Education and Human Sciences; Rylan Leischner, Jerome J. Lohr College of Engineering; Rachel Mahoney, College of Nursing; Liam McIntosh, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; Jonathon Akre, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; Bennett McIntosh, College of Nursing; Cole Prunty, College of Natural Sciences; Maxwell Scott, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; Allison Ziebart*, College of Natural Sciences
• PLATTE — Allyson Holter*, College of Education and Human Sciences; Carly Reiser*, College of Education and Human Sciences; Riley Stegmeier, College of Education and Human Sciences; Tori Weins, College of Nursing; Caden Foxley, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; Haley Hoffman, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences
• ST. HELENA, NE — Justin Potts*, Jerome J. Lohr College of Engineering; Shaelee Planer, College of Nursing; Tyler Potts*, Jerome J. Lohr College of Engineering; Nathaniel Wieseler*, Jerome J. Lohr College of Engineering
• SCOTLAND — Ashley Bauder, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences; Steven Dewaide*, College of Natural Sciences; Nathan Scieszinski, College of Education and Human Sciences; Camille Sykora, College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Professions
• SPRINGFIELD — Vance Branton*, College of Natural Sciences
• TABOR — Levi Cahoy, Jerome J. Lohr College of Engineering; Riley Hellmann*, College of Natural Sciences; Joseph Slama*, College of Natural Sciences; Katelyn Sternhagen, College of Education and Human Sciences; Isabela Spulak, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences
• TYNDALL — Gina Lhotak*, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; Avery Johnson, College of Education and Human Sciences; Kaden Kozak*, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences; Karsten Kozak, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; Mikayla Schuurmans*, College of Nursing
• VERMILLION — Annika Berseth, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; Kailee Brinkmann*, College of Education and Human Sciences; Libby Gregg*, College of Natural Sciences; Logan Gregg, Jerome J. Lohr College of Engineering; Macy Winslow*, College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Professions; Bodhi Brady*, College of Natural Sciences; Nicole Hauck*, College of Education and Human Sciences; Ayden Lewison, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences; Avery Lewison*, College of Natural Sciences; Jessica Martz*, College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Professions; McKenzie Mockler, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences; Lillian Mockler*, College of Education and Human Sciences; Anna Orr*, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; Raechelle Rockvam, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences
• VIBORG — Justin Harms, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences
• VOLIN — Brianna Lemberg, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences; Andrew Gustad*, Jerome J. Lohr College of Engineering; Emma Orr, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences
• WAGNER — Olivia Breen, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; Phoenix Foster*, College of Education and Human Sciences; Jessica Kocer, College of Nursing
• WAUSA, NE — Brooke Kumm, College of Education and Human Sciences
• YANKTON — Simon Hacecky*, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; Noah Anderson, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; Jaiden Boomsma, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; Christian Budig, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; Megan Cap*, College of Nursing; Jess Jussel, College of Education and Human Sciences; Samuel Mooney, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; Gabrielle Pietila*, College of Natural Sciences; Elizabeth Riley*, Jerome J. Lohr College of Engineering; Sarah Stoddard, College of Nursing; Donovan Bain*, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; Katherine Beeman*, College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Professions; Callie Boomsma, College of Education and Human Sciences; Maggie Donner, College of Natural Sciences; David Friedenbach*, Jerome J. Lohr College of Engineering; Carson Haak*, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; Paxton Heinz, College of Nursing; Hannah Jussel*, College of Natural Sciences; Matthew Mors, College of Education and Human Sciences; Rachel Nickles, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; Madison Schroeder, College of Education and Human Sciences; Lauren Tereshinski, College of Natural Sciences; Olivia Vornhagen, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.