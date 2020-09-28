Janice Aune
Janice Aune celebrated her 95th birthday on Sept. 28. To help her celebrate her special day her family invites you to send her birthday wishes to: Janice Aune, 44425 303rd St., Mission Hill, SD 57046.
Janice Aune
Janice Aune celebrated her 95th birthday on Sept. 28. To help her celebrate her special day her family invites you to send her birthday wishes to: Janice Aune, 44425 303rd St., Mission Hill, SD 57046.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.