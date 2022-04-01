The Yankton Middle School MATHCOUNTS team competed in the Southeast South Dakota Chapter MATHCOUNTS competition on Thursday, Feb. 24. The Yankton Middle School team earned second place in the team competition.
Brianna Eckert was the first place individual in the online Chapter competition and Max Muller received 10th place in the Chapter competition.
From the local Yankton Middle School competition, qualifying individuals advanced to the Southeast South Dakota Chapter competition. Qualifying individuals at the Southeast South Dakota Chapter competition advanced to the state competition in Pierre.
Eckert and Muller advanced to the state competition that was held on March 12. Eckert was the sixth place individual at the state competition and placed second in the countdown round after competing against the top 10 individuals.
The top four individuals in the state competition advance to the national competition in Washington in May.
More than 100,000 students across the U.S. participate each year in the MATHCOUNTS Competition Series, a national math competition that aims to build confidence and problem solving skills for students who participate. Programs like MATHCOUNTS are critical to preparing students to succeed in science, technology, engineering, or mathematics (STEM) careers of the future. The state program is sponsored by the South Dakota Engineering Society and 3M – Gives, Aberdeen. Leadership at the local levels of the MATHCOUNTS Competition Series is provided by members of the South Dakota Engineering Society of the National Society of Professional Engineers. The National Sponsors of MATHCOUNTS are Raytheon Company, U.S. Department of Defense, Northrop Grumman Foundation, National Society of Professional Engineers, CNA Insurance, Texas Instruments Incorporated, 3Mgives, Phillips 66, Art of Problem Solving and NextThought. MATHCOUNTS was founded by the National Society of Professional Engineers, National Council of Teachers of Mathematics and CNA Insurance. MATHCOUNTS is a nonprofit organization that strives to engage middle school students of all ability and interest levels in fun, challenging math programs, to expand their academic and professional opportunities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.