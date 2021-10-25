SIOUX FALLS — Avera has again earned the highest level of recognition as a Level 10 organization in the 2021 Digital Health Most Wired Survey conducted by the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME).
The CHIME Digital Health Most Wired program conducts an annual survey to assess how effectively health care organizations apply core and advanced technologies into their clinical and business programs to improve health and care in their communities.
This is the third year that Avera has been named as a Level 10 organization, achieving the highest level for both acute and ambulatory settings, with previous elite designations including Top 10 and “advanced.” This is the 22nd time Avera has been honored on the Most Wired list.
“Avera’s history of Most Wired awards, as well as our latest designation as Level 10, demonstrates that we are an industry leader,” said Avera Chief Information Officer Bruk Kammerman. “Avera fosters a strong culture of innovation, combining the latest technology with medical expertise to benefit our patients.”
A total of 36,674 organizations were represented in the 2021 Digital Health Most Wired program, which includes four separate surveys: acute, ambulatory, long-term care and international acute. The surveys assessed the adoption, integration and impact of technologies in health care organizations at all stages of development, from early development to industry leading.
Each participating organization received a customized benchmarking report, an overall score and scores for individual levels in eight segments: infrastructure, security, business/disaster recovery, administrative/supply chain, analytics/data management, interoperability/population health, patient engagement and clinical quality/safety.
Participants also received certification based on their overall performance, with Level 10 being the highest.
“Digital transformation in health care has accelerated to an unprecedented level since 2020, and the next few years will bring a wave of innovation that empowers health care consumers and will astound the industry,” said CHIME President and CEO Russell P. Branzell. “The Digital Health Most Wired program recognizes the outstanding digital leaders who have paved the way for this imminent revolution in health care. Their trailblazing commitment to rapid transformation has set an example for the entire industry in how to pursue a leadership vision with determination, brilliant planning and courage to overcome all challenges.”
In addition to the CHIME Most Wired designation, Avera Health has an extensive record of achievement including being named among the 15 Top Health Systems by IBM Watson Health as well as numerous five-star ratings through the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
