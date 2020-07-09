SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Siouxland area teens will have the chance to experience a life changing weekend July 24-26, facilitated at Morningside Lutheran Church, 700 S. Martha St, Sioux City, Iowa.
“Siouxland Teens Encounter Christ” will be sponsoring a non-denominational weekend where under adult supervision teens will be able to experience the love of Jesus Christ as teenage Christians, share the love of Jesus in ways that are deeply meaningful, real, personal, impacting and fun.
Teenage speakers telling their own stories connect with other teenagers and show how a relationship with Jesus Christ can radically improve our lives forever. Also, through other exciting activities the story and love of Jesus comes alive through the love of other Christian teens, prayer and worship.
Further information, applications and contact information can be found at http://www.siouxlandtec.com/
