VERMILLION — The University of South Dakota College of Fine Arts is set to host its inaugural Celebration of Excellence event Oct. 22-24 to honor its first cohort of College of Fine Arts Hall of Fame recipients. A reception, free and open to the public, will be held Oct. 23 from 6-7 p.m. The Celebration of Excellence program will follow the reception from 7-8:30 p.m.
The Hall of Fame serves to recognize outstanding alumni, educators and friends of the College of Fine Arts who have helped establish its 90 years of excellence. This year, 10 individuals who have impacted the college in significant ways will be honored.
The 2021 Hall of Fame recipients:
• Outstanding Alumni — Janet Brown ’73, ’04; André P. Larson ’64, ’68; Ruth Lingen ‘80
• Outstanding Educators — Wayne S. Knutson ’51; Wilber Moore Stilwell; Frank J. Aiello
• Outstanding Friends — Evelyn Schlenker; Doug and Sue Tuve; Tom Schaack
• Special Recognition Award — Oscar Howe
In future years, the College of Fine Arts Hall of Fame selection committee will choose three recipients to honor annually during the Celebration of Excellence.
A wooden sculpture honor wall was recently constructed and installed on the wall to the east of the John A. Day Art Gallery in the Warren M. Lee Center for the Fine Arts. Hall of Fame recipients will be recognized by brass nameplates throughout the sculpture.
The initial design of the honor wall was developed by Amy Fill, director of the USD University Art Galleries. Implementation and construction of the wall was completed by Natalie Higgason, M.F.A. sculpture student, under the direction of Fill, and with the assistance of Levi Sternburg, a B.F.A. sculpture graduate. Installation of the wall was completed by Fill and Courtney Lavallie, University Art Galleries assistant.
Hall of Fame recipients will receive an award designed and constructed by James Quigley, USD assistant professor of graphic design. The award depicts a series of geometric planes that provide a 3D outline of the Warren M. Lee Center for the Fine Arts building.
The Celebration of Excellence event will also serve as the grand reopening of the Wayne S. Knutson Theatre and the Colton Recital Hall as well as the opening of the new College of Fine Arts sculpture yard.
To learn more about the Celebration of Excellence, this year’s Hall of Fame recipients and the weekend schedule, visit usdalumni.com/excellence.
