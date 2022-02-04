Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library: Feb. 5, 2022
ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “A Calling for Charlie Barnes” by Joshua Ferris
• “A Conspiracy of Mothers” by Colleen Van Niekerk
• “Desolation Canyon” by P.J. Tracy
• “Do I Know You?” by Sarah Strohmeyer
• “The Family You Make” by Jill Shalvis
• “Femlandia” by Christina Dalcher
• “Fiona and Jane” by Jean Chen Ho
• “The Intruders” by William W. Johnstone
• “Joan is OK” by Weike Wang
• “Late City” by Robert Olen Butler
• “Out of the Fire” by Andrea Contos
• “Quick Silver” by Dean Koontz
• “To the River’s End” by William W. Johnstone
Nonfiction
• “The Backyard Astronomer’s Guide” by Terence Dickinson
• “The Mastery of Life” by Don Miguel Ruiz Jr.
• “Mennonite Valley Girl” by Carla Funk
• “Menopause: No Need to Panic” by Odile Bagot
• “Piglet” by Melissa Shapiro, DVM
• “Seed Money” by Bartow J. Elmore
• “This is Your Mind on Plants” by Michael Pollan
• “Wish it Lasted Forever” by Dan Shaughnessy
YOUNG ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “Burden Falls” by Kat Ellis
• “Elatsoe” by Darcie Little Badger
• “The Keeper of the Night” by Kylie Lee Baker
• “The Last Words We Said” by Leah Scheier
• “Lies My Memory Told Me” by Sacha Wunsch
• “Mao” vol. 1-3 manga by Rumiko Takahashi
• “Storm and Fury” by Jennifer L. Armentrout
Nonfiction
• “Four Streets and a Square” by Marc Aronson
JUNIOR BOOKS
Fiction
• “Across the Desert” by Dusti Bowling
• “Escaping Ordinary” by Scott Reintgen
• “Kaleidoscope” by Brian Selznick
• “Polo Cowboy” by G. Neri
• “Set Me Free” by Ann Clare LeZotte
Nonfiction
• “Eyewitness: Dinosaur” by David Lambert
• “Hurricane” by Salvador Gómez-Colón
• “What to Do When the News Scares You” by Jacqueline B. Toner, PhD
JUNIOR GRAPHIC NOVELS
• “Besties Work it Out” by Kayla Miller
• “Camp” by Kayla Miller
• “A Tale as Tall as Jacob” by Samantha Edwards
JUNIOR WONDERBOOKS
• “Kid Scientists” by David Stabler
• “Max & the Midknights” by Lincoln Peirce
• “When You Trap a Tiger” by Tae Keller
EASY READING BOOKS
Fiction
• “Dad Brakes” by Katie Yamasaki
• “Dear Little One” by Nina Laden
• “This Magical Musical Night” by Rhonda Gowler Greene
• “Red” by Laura Vaccaro Seeger
• “The Snowman and the Sun” by Susan Taghdis
• “The Sour Cherry Tree” by Naseem Hrab
• “Uni the Unicorn in the Real World” by Paris Rosenthal
• “What is Love?” by Mac Barnett
• “Wolf Girl” by Jo Loring-Fisher
Nonfiction
• “We Shall Overcome” by Bryan Collier
• “Where is Buddha?” by Thich Nhat Hanh
EASY WONDERBOOKS
• “Merry Christmas Little Elliot” by Mike Curato
• “Pete the Cat: Pete’s Big Lunch” by James Dean
• “A Pocket for Corduroy” by Don Freeman
• “The VERY Impatient Caterpillar” by Ross Burach
ADULT DVDs
• “Antlers”
• “Cobra Kai: season 3”
• “Genius: Picasso”
• “Holler”
• “Jungle Cruise”
• “Spencer”
Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page.
