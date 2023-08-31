Yankton’s United Church of Christ (Congregational) will carry on this year’s Riverboat Days theme — the Eighties — as members prepare to begin their fall schedule on Sunday, Sept. 10. With the church starting its 155th year of activities, people attending that morning are encouraged to dress in an ‘80s theme — and it can be either 1880s or 1980s.
Sunday School classes for children and young people from preschool through eighth grade are held from 9-9:45 a.m. in the religious education wing on the north side of the church building. The worship service begins in the sanctuary at 10 a.m. During this special service, all 3-year-olds and fourth graders will receive Bibles during the service. Nursery care is available.
Area musicians Owen DeJong and Mike Hilson will provide special music for worship, as well as during a potluck dinner sponsored by the Stewardship Committee to be held in the neighboring AME church building after the service.
Adult choir rehearsals begin on Wednesday, Sept. 13, in the choir room, and the choir will sing at services beginning on Sept. 17. Anyone who enjoys singing is cordially invited to participate in the choir. Jennifer Powell is the director; Ted Powell is church organist.
The church is open and affirming and welcomes everyone, as indicated in its motto, “No matter who you are or where you are on life’s journey, you are welcome here.” Rev. Jacqueline Hickox-Morgan is the pastor. Director of Faith Formation is Michelle Redman.
