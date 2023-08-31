Yankton’s United Church of Christ (Congregational) will carry on this year’s Riverboat Days theme — the Eighties — as members prepare to begin their fall schedule on Sunday, Sept. 10. With the church starting its 155th year of activities, people attending that morning are encouraged to dress in an ‘80s theme — and it can be either 1880s or 1980s.

Sunday School classes for children and young people from preschool through eighth grade are held from 9-9:45 a.m. in the religious education wing on the north side of the church building. The worship service begins in the sanctuary at 10 a.m. During this special service, all 3-year-olds and fourth graders will receive Bibles during the service. Nursery care is available.

