From the Holiday Bed distribution to Yankton Toys for Kids and the Adopt a Family program, United Way of Greater Yankton has been fortunate to witness firsthand the true spirit of giving this holiday season.
Thanks to their annual partnership with Slumberland of Yankton, last week 24 bed frames and mattresses were delivered to referred families throughout our community. Since 1991, Slumberland has been helping youth nationwide get the restful sleep they require by giving new beds to families in need. Through their 40 Winks Foundation and the Homes for the Holidays donation event, more than 45,000 beds have been donated to families who would otherwise be sleeping on the floor.
Thank you to Slumberland of Yankton for your generosity, Hydro for the gift of sheets, blankets and pillows to accompany beds delivered, and to the Knights of Columbus for delivering this year’s donation of beds. We are grateful for your partnership and commitment to the greater Yankton community.
United Way also called on our community to support over 180 local families through a partnership with Yankton Toys for Kids program and United Way’s Adopt a Family. We were overwhelmed by the generosity of individuals and businesses that stepped in and made both gift giving programs successful, serving over 500 local children.
Yankton Toys for Kids would not be possible without the efforts of Lisa Ryken and caring neighbors who help Santa Claus ensure that every referred child received a toy. Many thanks to this year’s Toys for Kids donation drop off locations: Yankton Rexall, Bomgaars, Dunham’s Sports, Walmart, Ace Hardware, and Menards. We are very thankful for the Marine Corp League for collecting toys from drop off locations and delivering to the distribution site.
Thank you to each and every local business, individual, and family who also participated in our Adopt a Family Holiday Program, adopting 83 local families. Many thanks to Steve and Chris Jacobsen, Dan Hunhoff, Marc and Susan Bies, Joan Schild, Amber Ness, Marc Long, Sarah Sager and Amy Doppenberg for volunteering your time and to Kyle Kelly for donating space at the Marne Creek Professional Building for the Adopt a Family gift distribution.
The greater Yankton community continues to go above and beyond to make the holiday season bright for families in need, and we are appreciative of your tremendous generosity.
Thank you, Yankton, and Happy Holidays from all of us at United Way!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.