Yankton Medical Clinic, P.C. was recently awarded a grant from South Dakota Department of Health, Heart Disease and Stroke Prevention Program (HDSPP), along with a cooperative agreement with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, to create a self-measured blood pressure monitoring program.

The grant will allow Yankton Medical Clinic, P.C. to design and develop a new self-monitoring blood pressure program based on recommended guidelines that patients monitor their blood pressure outside of their physician’s office.

