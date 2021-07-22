IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY
AMES, Iowa — The Iowa State University College of Human Sciences dean’s list honors students who have earned a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the spring semester of 2021.
The following local students have been named to the spring 2021 dean’s list in the College of Human Sciences at Iowa State University:
• Megan Beaulieu of McCook Lake;
• Ryan Hughes of Dakota Dunes.
