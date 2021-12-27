BROOKINGS — On Dec. 7, 2021, nearly 500 FFA members from across South Dakota met in Pierre for the State FFA Leadership Development Events (LDEs).
Students qualified through district competitions, advancing the top two teams and top three individuals from each of the seven FFA districts in South Dakota.
While waiting for competitive events, students had the opportunity to interact with agriculture industry leaders, who are SD FFA Star Partners, at the Career Carnival. Additionally, Dacotah Bank representatives presented two workshops, which engaged members in understanding different layers of leadership. FFA members and chapters were recognized for their success in 10 leadership areas at the awards banquet.
The banquet was sponsored by SD Midwest Dairy Association and SD FFA Star Partners: CHS Foundation, Agtegra, Bayer, BankWest, Butler Machinery Company, Corteva/Pioneer, The First National Bank of Sioux Falls, Farmers Mutual of Nebraska, Farm Credit Services of America and Northland Ford.
State-winning teams and individuals now advance to the National FFA Leadership Development Events in Indianapolis next fall.
• Parliamentary Procedure teams, consisting of six members per team, demonstrate an FFA business meeting. Our state sponsor is South Dakota Farmers Union. The state level team travel scholarship is sponsored by South Dakota Farmers Union, Monte and Ruth Mason and Brett and Tracy Kaltvedt.
The team results are as follows:
1. Belle Fourche: Advisors Austin Bishop, Krystin Hayworth, Nicole Kraft, Olivia Furrow, Reese McKenna, Ava McLennan and Dustin Kolb.
2. Scotland
3. Lennox-Sundstrom
4. Hitchcock-Tulare
5. Willow Lake
• The All-State Parliamentary Procedure Team is comprised of the top individual officer from each position in the Parliamentary Procedure CDE. These competitors are the best-of-the-best in their respective position. These awards are sponsored by Skinner Financial Services. Those selected are:
Chair — Kaylee Bosma, Lennox-Sundstrom; Members At-Large: Hattie Muellenbach, Milbank; Andy Brooker, Hitchcock-Tulare; Reese McKenna, Belle Fourche; Nathaniel Collette, Lennox-Sundstrom; Tori Dvorak, Scotland
• In Prepared Public Speaking, each contestant presents a 6-8 minute agriculture-oriented speech and answers five minutes of related questions. The event and travel scholarship are sponsored by Ag PhD.
The results were:
1. Matea Gordon, Sturgis
2. Bailey Feistner, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket
3. Catherine Klein, Deubrook
4. Gabe Mattson, Deuel
5. Bobbi Eide, Gettysburg
6. Kylee Pollman, Bridgewater-Emery
7. Isabelle Mairose, Kimball
8. Corrina Ross, Sturgis
9. Shyla Schipper, Lennox-Sundstrom
10. Allie Westra, Beresford
• In Extemporaneous Public Speaking, an unrehearsed 4-6 minute speech is written and presented onsite. Each contestant is allowed only 30 minutes to prepare. Our state level and travel scholarship sponsor is South Dakota Farmers Union.
Results were as follows:
1. Grace DiGiovanni, McCook Central
2. Ellie Olsen, Deubrook
3. Rachel Rickenbach, Hot Springs
4. Collin White, Brookings
5. Gage Anderson, Lemmon
6. Cameron Noethlich, Doland
7. Sara Sveeggen, Beresford
8. Mason Moody, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket
9. Lainee Forst, Mitchell
10. Izzy Cagnones, Selby Area
• Employment Interview Skills challenges FFA members to complete a job application, write a letter of application and resume, participate in an actual interview and compose a follow-up letter. Our sponsor is the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources. The travel scholarships are sponsored by Kindra Gordon and Lance, Shirley, Jordanne and Dalton Howe.
The results were:
1. Megan Sanders, Hot Springs
2. Sawyer Styles, Northwestern
3. Grace DiGiovanni, McCook Central
4. Ella Stiefvater, McCook Central
5. Mya Dissing, Tri Valley
6. Sierra Hilgenkamp, Wall
7. Ashton Massey, Menno
8. Kathryn Rausch, Hoven
9. Taylor Even, Gregory County
10. Ali Zacharias, West Central
• Ag Sales team members work together to develop a strategy for selling pre-determined products to specific customer scenarios. Participants also practice their individual sales skills by selling an agricultural product to a customer. This event is sponsored by Wilbur Ellis. The state travel scholarships are sponsored by Wilbur Ellis, Dacotah Diamond Auctions and Equipment, Hoegemeyer Hybrids and Kevin and Amber Blagg.
The results were:
1. Tri Valley: Hunter Foster, Weston VanDerVliet, Brody Ahlquist and Nolan Schmidt
2. West Central
3. Wessington Springs
4. McCook Central
5. Sioux Valley
• The Conduct of Chapter Meetings event is designed for high school freshmen to present a mock FFA meeting. This event and travel scholarship are sponsored by Gary Bachman. The team results were:
1. McCook Central: Colton Stiefvater, Joe Grady, Karlie Stiefvater, Madison Lauck
2. Lennox Sundstrom
3. Willow Lake
4. Belle Fourche
5. Montrose
• Creed Speaking participants recite the FFA Creed and answer questions posed by the judges. This event and travel scholarship is sponsored by Craig and Bonnie Dybedahl and Jeremy and Laura Nettifee. The results were:
1. Bennett Gordon, Sturgis
2. Ashlyn Roudabush, Mitchell
3. Veronica Fonder, Milbank
4. Quynn Nielson, Sioux Valley
5. Mikael Nielson, Hitchcock-Tulare
6. Alexa Roland, Rapid City
7. Madi Raymond, Ethan
8. Lydia Main, Belle Fourche
9. Ridge Roduner, Wessington Springs
10. Jocelyn Rumpca, Webster
• In Marketing Plan, teams of students determine a local community need and create a complete strategy for marketing a new agricultural product or company to fill that need. The sponsor is Legend Seeds, Inc., and the state winning team travel scholarship is sponsored by Hurley and Associates.
The results are:
1. Garretson: Sarah Welch, Drew Pederson, Jenna Van Holland
2. McCook Central
3. West Central
4. Parker
5. Howard
• In Ag Issues, a team of 3-7 students discuss the pros and cons of a major agricultural issue facing their area. The sponsor is South Dakota Farmers Union and the state winning team travel scholarship is sponsored by South Dakota Farmers Union and The Farm Forum. The results were:
1. West Central: Advisor Linda Petersen, McKenna Sichmeller, Grace Harden, Wilson Droge, Josslin Jarding, Jude Jarding, Maia Kennedy, Keighlor Nolz
2. Howard
3. Hot Springs
4. Sturgis
5. Harrisburg
In Ag Broadcasting/Journalism, students have 30 minutes to prepare a five-minute agricultural radio newscast and then “air” it. This event is sponsored by Ludens Inc. Results were:
1. Justin Hausmann, Winner
2. Bailey Feistner, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket
3. Annalese Crazy Bear, Lyman
4. Paisley Skonhard, Viborg-Hurley
5. Logan Rolph, Harding County
6. Josie Nold, Rutland
7. Gabrielle Rebelien, Sioux Valley
8. Lydia Hill, Sully Buttes
9. Jesse Cech, Lennox-Sundstrom
10. Ember Gabriel, Philip
The South Dakota FFA consists of over 102 FFA chapters with over 4,900 FFA members. The SD FFA Leadership Development Events are a special project of the SD FFA Foundation. FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.
