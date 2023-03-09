TOASTMASTER CLUB 1294
Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294 held a hybrid meeting on Saturday Feb. 25, 2023, where members attended either in person at the Fryn’ Pan Restaurant or remotely via Zoom.
Club President Jeremy Skrenes called the meeting to order, and Steve Hamilton gave the invocation and lead the Pledge of Allegiance. Club 1294 held its annual International Speech Contest and Kevin Buhl served as Toastmaster and contest chair and introduced his team of Jana Lane as general evaluator, Roy Wilcox as timer, and Steve Hamilton as ah counter and grammarian with the word of day “Excel”. The contestants (alphabetically) and speech titles were: Pat Aklie-Roth “My Journey” and Jeremy Skrenes “Right to Repairs’. Redtop the Rooster.” Mike Villanueva served as chief judge and Janis Stone Walter Rentsch were voting judges. Vernon Arens conducted table topics on the questions related to President’s Day while the judges were deliberating. Kevin Buhl, Steve Hamilton, Jana Lane, and Mike Villanueva tied for best table topics response. Jeremy Skrenes was the first-place winner and Pat Aklie-Roth placed second in the Club’s International Speech Contest. Both winners are eligible to compete at the Area 62 International Speech Contest.
The public is invited to attend the contest at no cost. Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294 meets each Saturday at 7:30 a.m. at the Fryn’ Pan Restaurant and guests are always welcome to attend a meeting. For information about Toastmasters, call 665-9217 (day) or 665-1728 (evening).
———
Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 met Saturday, March 4, at 7:30 a.m. for a hybrid meeting with six people at the Fryn’ Pan Restaurant and five people participating in the meeting via Zoom, one from Yankton County, one from the city of Yankton, one from Sioux Falls, one from South Padre Island, TX, and one from Hattiesburg, MS.
President Walter Rentsch called the meeting to order, gave the invocation, and led the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag. Toastmaster of the Day was Vernon Arens who conducted the meeting. Grammarian Jeremy Skrenes gave the word of the day, “pizazz,” which means the quality of being exciting or attractive. Janice Stone gave a 5- to 7-minute speech from the Storytelling Pathway manual titled “How to Kill a Chicken,” and Teresa Rentsch gave a 5- to 7-minute a Social speech titled “Or Else to Fight Club.” Mike Villanueva conducted Table Topics by asking members to respond to impromptu questions. Walter Rentsch was the general evaluator and evaluated the meeting. Walter Rentsch evaluated Janice Stone’s speech, and Roy Wilcox evaluated Teresa Rentsch’s speech. Presentations were given by ah counter Jeremy Skrenes who reported on the use of filler words like ahs and ums; grammarian Jeremy Skrenes who reported on use of the word of the day “pizazz” and good grammar, poor grammar, and use of unusual words or phrases; timer Steve Hamilton who reported on speaking times; vote counter Pat Acklie-Roth tallied votes for the best speaker, best evaluator, and table topics response; and Jeremy Skrenes who was the joke master. Guests at the meeting were Teresa Rentsch’s granddaughter Anya and sister Christy Mosley of Hattiesburg, MS.
Toastmaster Vernon Arens presented virtual trophies to Teresa Rentsch for best speaker, Roy Wilcox for best evaluator, and Walter Rentsch for best table topics response.
The business meeting was led by Walter Rentsch. Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 welcomes anyone interested in improving their speaking and leadership skills. For more information call 605-665-8448 or http://1294.toastmastersclubs.org or Facebook page “Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294.”
Guests are welcome to join meetings in person at the Fryn’ Pan or remotely via Zoom. You will need to download the free “Zoom” application to your computer, laptop, tablet, or smart phone and call a member of the club to get the link to join the meeting.
