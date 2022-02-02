Toastmaster Ashley Dimmer called to order the meeting of ASHH 6217 at 12:05 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27, at RB Grillhouse. Jan Schiferl acting as CPA, opened with an invocation followed by the flag pledge.
As grammarian, Stan Sudbeck presented his word of the day “admonish,” meaning “warn or reprimand someone.”
Paige Westhoff presented her icebreaker speech “Focus.” She shared various events in her life which brought her to the realization that if one directs their thoughts to good, they will create a positive outcome in their life.
Ryan Lehan presented his icebreaker speech “The Weather Is Not My Friend.” Ryan gave a humorous account of many significant events in his life in which the weather changed his plans.
As Table Topics master, Gale Vogt asked Jason Orr, Chris Wortmann, Stan Sudbeck and Jan Schiferl questions to be answered using impromptu speaking skills.
Rhonda Hart evaluated Westhoff’s speech. Jason Orr evaluated Lehan’s speech.
Jeff May, as ah counter noted uses of unnecessary fillers. As grammarian, Sudbeck noted effective words and phrases heard during the meeting. He also noted uses of the word of the day.
As General Evaluator, Steve Anderson evaluated the meeting as a whole.
The best speaker award went to Ryan Lehan. Best table topics award went to Stan Sudbeck. The best evaluator award winner was Rhonda Hart. Toastmaster Dimmer adjourned the meeting at 12:55 p.m.
Avera Toastmaster Club 6217 meets each Thursday at 12:05 p.m. We welcome observers and guests! Contact us on our Facebook page www.facebook.com/ToastmastersClub6217 or call 605-661-8356 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.