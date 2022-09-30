Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 met Saturday, Sept. 24, at 7:30 a.m. for a hybrid meeting with three people at the Fryn’ Pan Restaurant and three people participating in the meeting via Zoom, one from Yankton , one from Yankton County, and one from Sioux Falls. Vice President-Education Janice Stone called the meeting to order. Vernon Arens gave the invocation and led the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag. Toastmaster of the Day was Jeremy Skrenes who conducted the meeting. Grammarian Jeremy Skrenes gave the word of the day, “haywire,” which means being out of order or having gone wrong. Jeremy Skrenes gave a 2-to 3-minute impromptu speech and Roy Wilcox gave a 5- to 7-minute impromptu speech — both about being club coaches for the Yapping Yotes Toastmaster Club located in Vermillion. Janice Stone conducted Table Topics by asking members to use three unrelated words in their table topics response such as moon-music-chair or seed-pan-jelly. Roy Wilcox was the general evaluator and evaluated the meeting. Steve Hamilton evaluated Jeremy Skrenes’ speech, and everyone participated in a round robin evaluation of Roy Wilcox’s speech. Presentations were given by ah counter Jana Lane who reported on the use of filler words like ahs and ums; grammarian Jeremy Skrenes who reported on use of the word of the day “haywire” and good grammar, poor grammar, and use of unusual words or phrase; timer Jana Lane who reported on speaking times; vote counter Roy Wilcox tallied votes for the best table topics response; and joke master Jeremy Skrenes gave the joke of the day.
Toastmaster Jeremy Skrenes presented virtual trophies to Steve Hamilton for best evaluator, and Roy Wilcox for best table topic response using the words dog-sock-treat.
The business meeting was led by Jeremy Skrenes. Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 welcomes anyone interested in improving their speaking and leadership skills. For more information call 605-665-8448 or http://1294.toastmastersclubs.org or Facebook page “Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294.”
Guests are welcome to join meetings in person at the Fryn’ Pan or remotely via Zoom. You will need to download the free “Zoom” application to your computer, laptop, tablet, or smart phone and call a member of the club to get the link to join the meeting.
