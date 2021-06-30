SOUTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY
BROOKINGS — The following students have been named to the dean’s list for academic excellence after the spring 2021 semester at South Dakota State University. To earn dean’s list distinctions in SDSU’s colleges, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credits and must have earned at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Students with an asterisk received a perfect 4.0 GPA.
Overall, nearly 3,200 students from 35 states and 30 foreign nations are on the list. More than 1,350 students received a 4.0.
Students with F, I, U, RI or RU grades are not eligible regardless of system term GPA attained. Note that this report includes courses that were taken at other South Dakota institutions this term. A minimum of 12 credits within the 100-699 course range must be taken. A student who passes pregeneral education courses may still qualify, if the student has 12 other credits that do fall within the 100-699 range.
School Codes:
SAFES — College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences
SAHSS — College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences
SEHS — College of Education and Human Sciences
SENGR — Jerome J. Lohr College of Engineering
SNS — College of Natural Sciences
SNURS — College of Nursing
SPAHP — College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Professions
Area students include:
• Alcester — Amelia Lauren Stene*, SPAHPl Kassidy Esther Walth, SEHS
• Armour — Rose Lynn Eitemiller, SENGR; Taylor Ann Eitemiller, SAFES; Daniel Alan Fuoss*, SAFES; Erica Ann Koster*, SEHS
• Avon — Kacie M. Mudder, SPAHP; Hayden Dean Powers, SENGR
• Beresford — Shelby Lynne Bickett, SEHS; Meggan Alexandra Cardona, SEHS; Nicole Melissa Reiser, SAHSS; Caden Craig Ringling*, SAHSS; Breanna Marie Swee*, SAHSS; Sabrina Holly Swee*, SNURS
• Centerville — Sadie LuAnn Huot*, SNURS; Rebecca Lynn Hybertson*, SAHSS; Madeline Melissa Weber, SPAHP; Jackson Paul Wesche, SAHSS
• Chancellor — Dylan Christian Abraham, SEHS; Blake Dale Olson*, SAFES
• Crofton, NE — Kara Christine Eskins, SNURS; Justin Michael Goeden, SAHSS; Kalli Jo Mueller, SEHS; Ryah Michelle Ostermeyer, SNURS; Hannah Rose Van Heek*, SPAHP
• Dakota Dunes — Trent Michael Jensen, SENGR; Brenna Erin Joyce*, SNURS; Taylor Lynn Neumann*, SNURS; Hannah Grace Niemeyer, SEHS; Nicholas Joseph Voichahoske, SAFES
• Dante — Tate Michael Wynia, SEHS
• Davis — Allyson S. Johnson*, SAFES; Jacob David Lackas*, SAHSS
• Dimock — Carson David Brouwer, SEHS; Danielle Elizabeth Norden, SAHSS
• Elk Point — Jennica Grace Colt*, SEHS; Ava Lynn Crow, SAFES; Kylee Anne Donnelly*, SAHSS; Kyra Grace Fennel, SAHSS; Aubrie Kaye Franken, SNS; Rachel Elizabeth Geary*, SAFES; Bryce Daniel Moore, SENGR; Christopher John Nelson, SENGR; Kelsie Madison Olson, SEHS; Emily Marie Peirce*, SAHSS; Jordan Sidney Von Seggern, SENGR
• Fordyce, NE — Ann E. Steffen, SAHSS
• Freeman — Mara Christine Andersen*, SNS; Bryce Matthew Dannenbring, SAFES; Morgan Kristine Dannenbring, SEHS; Sydney Marie Jensen*, SEHS; Jalen James Kaufman*, SAHSS; Avery Joseph Sage*, SAHSS; Xavier Desmond Ward, SEHS
• Gayville — Parker Lee Bailey*, SAFES; Kaitlyn Marie Bratberg, SAFES; Meghan Christine Buckman*, SEHS; Sarah Ann Buckman*, SEHS
• Geddes — Hollee Kay Niehus, SPAHP; Landon James Schulte, SENGR; Kyelee Anne Wilson*, SAHSS
• Hartington, NE — Isaac J. Creamer, SAFES; Mackenzie Jean Jones, SNURS; Brayden Matthew Kathol, SAFES; Ethan E. Lange, SENGR
• Hurley — Teya Leigh Berndt, SNURS; Zamuiel Antonio Centeno, SEHS
• Irene — Brianna Lorraine Johnson, SEHS; Hailey Paige Sees*, SNURS
• Jefferson — Callie Christine Chicoine, SEHS; Deirdre Katherine Cross*, SNS; Nichole Ann Dial*, SNS
• Lesterville — Samuel Jason Caba, SENGR; Abby Marie Fischer, SAHSS; Taylor Alexandra Gall*, SEHS; Lucas Daniel Pedersen*, SAFES
• Marion — Samantha Marie Schrag*, SAFES
• McCook Lake — Katie Lynn Dam*, SEHS
• Menno — Dominick Kent Lehr, SAFES; Breanna Rose Mehlhaf*, SNURS
• Mission Hill — Matthew LaFave*, SEHS; Brook Allen Van Osdel, SAFES
• North Sioux City — Hanna Lucille Cummins*, SNS; Steven Henry Neff, SAHSS
• Parker — Hannah Mary Even, SNS; Sierra Michele Getskow, SAHSS; Joseph Earl Dwane Joffer, SAHSS; Landon William Leberman*, SENGR; Austin James Licht, SENGR; Rayna Aimee Mohr*, SAHSS; Karley Daile Peters*, SNURS; Kelby Jace Peters*, SPAHP; Grant August Plucker, SPAHP
• Parkston — Tucker Joseph Bernard Bigge*, SAFES; Hannah Elizabeth Braley*, SEHS; Nathan David Doering*, SNS; Cody Lee Emmett, SAHSS; Kailee Ann Genant*, SPAHP; Wesley George Genant*, SNS; Inez Rose Hohn*, SEHS; Katherine Elizabeth Lucas*, SNS; Rachel Ann Mahoney*, SNUR; Bennett Rae McIntosh, SNURS; Landry Kay McIntosh*, SAHSS; Jordan James McKean, SEHS; McKenzie Ann Meyer, SNURS
• Pickstown — Cade Elliot Fortuna*, SAFES; Phillip Lucas Hummel, SAFES
• Platte — Camryn Jessie Boltjes, SPAHP; Grace Esther Brink, SAHSS; Mae Margaret Duba*, SEHS; Sarah Kae Erickson*, SNS; Haley Lynn Hoffman, SAHSS; Allyson Grace Holter*, SEHS; Michelle Lenae Holzbauer, SPAHP; Maggie Josephine Huizenga, SPAHP; Jackson Douglas Johnson, SAHSS; Kade Scott Johnson, SAFES; Riley Alexander Stegmeier, SEHS; Jessica Janae Vanderheiden*, SAFES; Tori Ann Weins*, SNURS
• Ponca, NE — Maggie L. McGill, SNURS; Morgan Elise Swick*, SEHS
• Randolph, NE — Mason Lee Stubbs, SPAHP
• St. Helena, NE — Justin Konrad Potts*, SENGR; Tyler Jeffrey Potts, SENGR; Nathaniel John Wieseler*, SENGR
• Scotland — Steven Robert Dewaide, SNS; Nathan Lee Scieszinski, SEHS
• Springfield — David James Hassing, SAFES; Deann Doris Jelsma, SNS
• Tabor — Levi Dennis Cahoy, SENGR; Emily Nichole Cap*, SAFES; Riley Aaron Hellmann, SNS; Joseph Michael Slama*, SNS
• Tripp — Tyrese Riley Friederich, SENGR; Noah Christian Schafers, SAFES
• Tyndall — Kaleb Robert Crownover, SPAHP; Gina Marie Lhotak*, SAHSS; Nathan Edward Schenkel, SEHS; Joshua Michael Schmidt*, SAFES
• Vermillion — Kailee Johanna Brinkmann*, SEHS; Libby Cherae Gregg*, SNS; Logan Linten Gregg, SENGR; Nicole Lynn Hauck*, SEHS; Regan James Heine, SAFES; Kaci Ann Madsen, SNURS; McKenzie Mary Mockler, SNURS; Maggie Rose Peterson*, SENGR; Alexis Michelle Saunders*, SNS; Macy Marie Winslow*, SPAHP
• Viborg — Justin Dean Harms, SAFES; Brodee Ray Sherman, SAHSS
• Volin — Jayden Ann Engen*, SEHS; Wyatt James Jorgensen, SAFES
• Wagner — Avori Kristen Bastemeyer*, SNS; Callie Lynn Frei, SPAHP; Colton Robert Frei, SAHSS; Brooke Marie Roth, SNURS; Joanna Jean Soukup*, SAHSS
• Wakonda — Sophia Helene Leikvold*, SAHSS
• Wynot, NE — Cortney Jo Arkfeld*, SNURS
• Yankton — Kristyn Laurel Albrecht, SENGR; Noah Eugene Anderson*, SAHSS; Kara Marie Antrobus, SNURS; Kendra Ann Antrobus, SNURS; Taryn Jo Bailey, SAHSS; Dakotawinter Umeko Barnes*, SPAHP; Cortney Lynn Becker, SNURS; Tanner John Berg*, SNS; Sophie Rose Bisgard*, SNS; Jaiden Marie Boomsma*, SNS; Miles Joseph Carda, SAFES; Joshua Joseph Carr, SAHSS; Bryce Johnathan Dangler*, SENGR; Allison R. Eskins, SEHS; Mary JoAnne Fanta*, SNS; Michael A. Frick*, SNS; Savannah Marie Frick*, SEHS; David A. Friedenbach, SENGR; Samuel Douglas Hanson*, SEHS; Anne Elizabeth Knoff*, SNS; Nicholas Thomas Kurtenbach*, SNS; Brianna Morgan Lemberg, SAFES; Kendall Julian Megard, SAHSS; Samuel James Mooney, SAHSS; Jacob Timothy Paulson, SNS; Gabrielle Marie Pietila, SNS; Jessica Lynn Reinhardt, SNS; Elizabeth Lynn Riley*, SENGR; Nathan Paul Sangster*, SNS; Madison Catherine Schaefer, SEHS; Keely Marie Schild, SAHSS; McKenzie Lauren Schroeder*, SNURS; Emma Elizabeth-Anne Stewart*, SEHS; Sarah J. Stoddard, SNURS; Tyler Douglas Strahl*, SAFES; Cole Robert Lavern Withrow, SNS; Kyle Wesley Marvin Withrow*, SAHSS; Riley Mark Zimmerman*, SAFES.
