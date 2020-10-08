PIERRE — The South Dakota State Historical Society recently prepared a list of statues in the state. According to Ted Spencer, director of the society’s office of historic preservation, no authoritative, comprehensive list of outdoor art or statues existed.
“We worked with a variety of sources, including multiple existing lists and websites to compile the list,” said Spencer. “When we got done, we identified over 170 statues in the state.”
The new list is available online on the historic preservation homepage at history.sd.gov/preservation. The list primarily features permanent public statues of people or figures largely of human form. The list typically does not include privately held statues, or sculptures located in cemeteries, churches, or building interiors.
“The idea of the list grew out of concern that controversial statues, such as those of Confederate leaders, may exist in the state, but we didn’t find any,” said Jay Vogt, director of the South Dakota State Historical Society and State Historic Preservation Officer. “Of course, our most famous sculpture is Mount Rushmore National Memorial, but the list contains all the presidential statues in Rapid City, the Trail of Governors in Pierre, and veterans memorials and other figures throughout the state. Most of the statues represent the patriotic nature of South Dakotans.”
The State Historical Society, headquartered at the Cultural Heritage Center in Pierre collects, preserves, interprets, and promotes the history of the state of South Dakota and its people. The office of historic preservation is one of five offices within the society and manages the National Register of Historic Places program of the National Park Service in South Dakota. The office relates historic preservation to economic, social, and educational state objectives. It surveys, inventories, and registers historical properties, and promotes public awareness and provides technical and financial assistance on preservation.
For more information contact the historic preservation office at 605-773-2907 or shpo@state.sd.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.