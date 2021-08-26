SCOTLAND — St. George Catholic Church of Scotland will host its annual Fall Supper on Sunday, Sept. 12, serving from 4-7 p.m.
The menu will include broasted chicken, baked ham, cheesy potatoes, green beans, salads, variety of pies, homemade buns and beverages. Carry-out will be available.
There will be raffle tickets sold for many prizes.
