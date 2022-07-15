Interchange, Inc. met on Monday, July 11, at noon at Minerva’s. The meeting was called to order by Past President Kathy Quinlivan and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited. There were seven members present. Four members attended via Zoom.
Members were invited to make announcements. Paula Tacke, Mead Cultural Education Center, shared upcoming events including Feed Your Mind on Aug. 5 with Larry Ness speaking about the history of bank notes. On Sept. 2, Jerry Oster will offer a presentation about the Neighbor Lady, Wynn Speece. She also shared that Yankton College will be holding an all-class reunion July 14-16 along with the grand opening of the Joseph and Sarah Ward Alumni and Education Center located on the third floor of the Mead Cultural Education Center. Linda Dobrovolny, Yankton Community Library announced several events for the week of July 11: Balloon Storyteller Laura Anderson at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 11, Craft Night featuring Macrame Pot Hangers at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12, and After Hours Canvas & Charcuterie at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 15. Kathy Quinlivan gave a preview of upcoming Interchange speakers and noted that the board will be meeting on July 12 to reorganize for the upcoming year.
Sondra Jensen, Yankton Youth Soccer Association, was the speaker for the day. She shared some of the history of YYSA. She also gave updates on the fundraising and progress of the new facilities being constructed.
The next Interchange meeting will be on Monday, July 15, at Minerva’s. Tara Pirak-Olson, Valley Ag, Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year award recipient will be the speaker.
