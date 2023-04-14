Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library: April 15, 2023
ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “All That is Mine I Carry with Me” by William Landay
• “Back in a Spell” by Lana Harper
• “Countdown” by James Patterson
• “Dakota Courage” by Megan Kinney
• “Edge of Dusk” by Colleen Coble
• “Every Man a King” by Walter Mosley
• “The Friendship Breakup” by Annie Cathryn
• “Hang the Moon” by Jeannette Walls
• “The Hunter” by Jennifer Herrera
• “I Have Some Questions for You” by Rebecca Makkai
• “I Will Find You” by Harlan Coben
• “Künstlers in Paradise” by Cathleen Schine
• “The Last Kingdom” by Steve Berry
• “The Magician’s Daughter” by H.G. Parry
• “Off the Deep End” by Lucinda Berry
• “Old Babes in the Wood” by Margaret Atwood
• “On the Savage Side” by Tiffany McDaniel
• “Picking Up the Pieces” by Amanda Prowse
• “Right Girl, Wrong Side” by Ginny Baird
• “Sand” by Hugh Howey
• “Smolder” by Laurell K. Hamilton
• “This Other Eden” by Paul Harding
• “Two Wars and a Wedding” by Lauren Willig
———
Nonfiction
• “Choose Joy” by Sophie Cliff
• “Embrace Your Space” by Katie Holdefehr
• “A Fever in the Heartland” by Timothy Egan
• “Paper Collage Workshop” by Samuel Price
• “Poverty in America” by Matthew Desmon
• “Sin City Gangsters” by Jeffrey Sussman
LARGE PRINT
• “Bone Canyon” by Lee Goldberg
• “Dismal River” Wayne D. Dundee
• “Two Wars and a Wedding” by Lauren Willig
• “Wicked Dreams’ by Lisa Jackson
YOUNG ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “The Empress of Time” by Kylie Lee Baker
• “Grace and Glory” by Jennifer L. Armentrout
• “Rage and Ruin” by Jennifer L. Armentrout
JUNIOR BOOKS
Fiction
• “Aviva vs. the Dybbuk” by Mari Lowe
• “The Door of No Return” by Kwame Alexander
• “Heist and Seek” by John Patrick Green
• “Invisible” graphic novel by Christina Diaz
• “Mr. Lemoncello’s Very First Game” by Chris Grabenstein
• “School Trip” graphic novel by Jerry Craft
———
Nonfiction
• “Flowers and Plants” by Andrea Debbink
• “Fossils, Rocks, and Minerals” by Marcia Amidon Lusted
• “Insects and Arachnids” by Carla Mooney
• “Life Skills for Kids” by Karen Harris
EASY READING BOOKS
Fiction
• “Bonnie & Ben Rhyme Again” by Mem Fox
• “Fluffy McWhiskers Cuteness Explosion” by Stephen W. Martin
• “Gitty and Kvetch” by Caroline Kusin Pritchard
• “The Kindest Red” by Ibtihaj Muhammad
• “The Night Before Eid” by Aya Khalil
• “Pig the Rebel” by Aaron Blabey
• “Sharing the Smile” by Nicki Kramar
• “Welcome Home” by Aimee Reid
———
Nonfiction
• “A Kids Book about Boredom” by Kyle Steed
• “A Kids Book about Community” by Shane Feldman
ADULT DVDs
• “The Counselor”
• “The Walking Dead” Final Season
———
Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.