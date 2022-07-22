New At The Library Jul 22, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library: July 23, 2022ADULT BOOKSFiction • “Armored” by Mark Greaney• “The Attic on Queen Street” by Karen White• “The Best is Yet to Come” by Debbie Macomber• “The Change” by Kirsten Miller• “Clive Cussler’s Dark Vector” by Graham Brown• “The Crocodile Bride” by Ashleigh Bell Pedersen• “Every Summer After” by Carley Fortune• “The Falling” by Anna Todd• “The Hoarder’s Wife” by Deborah S. Greenhut• “The Impossible Truths of Love” by Hannah Beckerman• “Into the Mist” by P.C. Cast• “Juniper and Thorn” by Ava Reid• “The Locked Room” by Elly Griffiths• “The Lost” by Jeffrey B. Burton• “More Than You’ll Ever Know” by Katie Gutierrez• “The Pallbearers Club” by Paul Tremblay• “Red on the River” by Christine Feehan• “Reputation” by Sarah Vaughan• “Rising Tiger” by Brad Thor• “Sands of Dune” by Brian Herbert• “The Scent of Burnt Flowers” by Blitz Bazawule• “Somebody Like Santa” by Janet Dailey• “Suspects” by Danielle Steel• “Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevine• “The Warmth of Sunshine” by Kelly Irvin———Nonfiction• “American Reboot” by Will Hurd• “Everyday Celebrations from Scratch” by Maria Provenzano• “An Extravagant Life” by Stuart Woods • “From Strength to Strength” by Arthur C. Brooks
• "Illogical" by Emmanuel Acho
• "A Life in Light" by Mary Pipher
• "Rough Draft: a memoir" by Katy Tur
• "Serenade" by Toni Bentley

LARGE PRINT
• "The 6:20 Man" by David Baldacci
• "Del Weds Destiny" by Tomi Obaro

JUNIOR BOOKS

Fiction
• "The Risky Rescue" by Eric Luper
• "The Titanic Treasure" by Eric Luper
• "The Spy's Secret" by Eric Luper

———

Nonfiction
• "Addition" & "Division" by Joseph Midthun
• "Cells to Organ Systems" by Joseph Midthun
• "Debugging" by Echo Elise González
• "Spending Money" by Lauren Kelliher

EASY READING WONDERBOOKS

Fiction
• "Arthur Write's a Story" by Marc Brown
• "Arthur's Birthday" by Marc Brown
• "One, Two, Buckle My Shoe" by Jane Cabrera
• "Soul Food Sunday" by Winsome Bingham
• "There Was an Old Woman Who Lived in a Shoe" by Jane Cabera

ADULT DVDs
• "Billions" Season Six
• "The Departed"
• "Morbius"
• "The Secrets of Dumbledore"

———

Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page. 