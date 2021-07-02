Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library: July 3, 2021
ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “Aftermath” by Terri Blackstock
• “Arsenic and Adobo” by Mia P. Manansala
• “Blackberry Beach” by Irene Hannon
• “Bridgerton series” by Julia Quinn
• “The Devil May Dance” by Jake Tapper
• “For the Love of Mike” by Rhys Bowen
• “The Girls in the Stilt House” by Kelly Mustian
• “A Good Mother” by Lara Bazelon
• “Little Pieces of Me” by Alison Hammer
• “A Love like This” by Diana Palmer
• “Night Bird Calling” by Cathy Gohlke
• “Oslo, Maine” by Marcia Butler
• “The Saboteurs: an Isaac Bell Adventure” by Clive Cussler
• “Sea of Trust” by C. Robert Cargill
• “A Special Place for Women” by Laura Hankin
• “Things We Lost to the Water” by Eric Nguyen
———
Nonfiction
• “Broken (in the best possible way)” by Jenny Lawson
• “Eleanor in the Village” by Jan Jarboe Russell
• “Every Day is a Gift: a Memoir” by Tammy Duckworth
• “Everybody Fights So Why Not Get Better At It?” by Kim and Penn Holderness
• “Maniac” by Harold Schechter
• “Rescuing the Planet” by Tony Hiss
• “Wait, I’m Working With Who?!?” by Peter Economy
LARGE PRINT
• “Finding Ashley” by Danielle Steel
• “Northern Spy” by Flynn Berry
• “Owtlawed” by Anna North
• “A Patchwork Past” by Leslie Gould
YOUNG ADULT BOOKS
• “The End” by Mats Strandberg
• “Good Girl, Bad Blood” by Holly Jackson
• “Home is Not a Country” by Safia Elhillo
• “A Pho Love Story” by Loan Le
• “The Project” by Courtney Summers
EASY READING BOOKS
Fiction
• “The Best Place in the World” by Petr Horácek
• “Born Ready: the true story of a boy named Penelope” by Jodie Patterson
• “Bear Outside” by Jane Yolen
• “Early One Morning” by Mem Fox
• “My Day with the Payne” by Tami Charles
• “My Little Brave Girl” by Hilary Duff
• “The Old Boat” by Jarrett Pumphrey
• “The Rock From the Sky” by Jon Klassen
JUNIOR BOOKS
Fiction
• “Animorphs: The Invasion (the graphic novel)” by Chris Grine
• “Awkward (graphic novel)” by Svetlana Chmakova
• “Bridge of Souls” by Victoria Schwab
• “The Great Brain Robbery” by P.G. Bell
• “Daisy” by Jessixa Bagley
• “Delivery to the Lost City” by P.G. Bell
• “Everything Sad is Untrue (a true story)” by Daniel Nayeri
• “Hudson and Tallulah Take Sides” by Anna Kang
• “The Losers at the Center of the Galaxy” by Mary Winn Heider
• “Merci Suárez Can’t Dance” by Meg Medina
• “Peanut, Butter, & Crackers: Puppy Problems (graphic novel)” by Paige Braddock
• “The Place of No Stars” by Erin Hunter
• “Thirteen Witches: The Memory Thief” by Jodi Lynn Anderson
• “The Train to Impossible Places” by P.G. Bell
• “The Year I Flew Away” by Marie Arnold
———
Nonfiction
• “Black Heroes of the Wild West” by James Otis Smith
• “Hello, Neighbor!” by Matthew Cordell
• “How to Change Everything” by Naomi Klein
• “Saving American Beach” by Heidi Tyline King
• “The Sea-Ringed World” by María García Esperón
• “The Worlds of Tomie dePaola” by Barbara Elleman
ADULT DVDs
• “Aging Backwards: Connective Tissue Workouts
• “Classical Stretch: Core Strengthening Series
• “Supernatural: the 15th and final season
———
Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items” by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.