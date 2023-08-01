One of the most common reasons a person comes to the Ear, Nose and Throat clinic is a stuffy nose. The way the symptoms are described varies. The stuffiness or congestion can be present at all times, at certain times of year, worse on one side, alternate sides, and may or may not respond to medications.

Getting this clear history and taking a close look helps me determine the causes and how best to help.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.