It seems flea and tick season arrived early for area pet owners.
Fleas are a common parasite for pets. The wingless insect feed on blood, much like a mosquito, and can jump two feet. Severe flea infestations can be fatal for pets.
Fleas live up to 12 months and produce about 40 eggs daily, so a single bug can cause an infestation quickly. A common place to find fleas are on your pet’s abdomen, base of tail and the head. Excessive scratching, hair loss and flea dirt are also common signs.
The nasty bug can cause significant blood loss and allergy dermatitis.
If you fall victim to an infestation, a common foster trick is to leave a bowl of water with a few drops of dish soap on the floor. If you have live fleas in your home, chances are you’ll find a dead one or more in your water bowl each day. Fleas hatch eggs, so killing the live ones isn’t enough. It takes several weeks of cleaning to rid all live bugs and eggs.
In shelter medicine, HHS treats a lot of pets for tapeworms, a parasite caused by ingesting an infected flea. Tapeworms are flat with segments that look like a piece a rice and can be found dead or alive in your pet’s feces.
Left untreated, tapeworm can cause extreme weight loss and consistent vomiting. If contracted, you’ll need to work with you vet for meds to resolve the issue.
Ticks actually can survive a Midwest winter weather but are more of a nuisance in nice weather. They prefer to attach close to the head, neck, ears and feet. Too many ticks will cause blood loss, anemia, paralysis and infection. Pets can also contract Lyme disease, just like humans.
So how do you prevent all this gross bug talk for your pet?
There are many options, sometimes an overwhelming amount. In all my years of experience of shelter work, the first recommendation would be to strictly work with you vet office to identify the best product. Our shelter has seen firsthand how toxic and lethal many of the department store products you can buy truly can be for your furry friend.
Most commonly, your vet will recommend a topical, oral or collar.
Topical control is effective for pet owners who can’t pill their pet. It’s easy to apply but can rub off causing unwanted exposure to other pets or yourself. Oral pills and medicated treats are an option, with some orals lasting up to 90 days. Pet owners must be sure the entire oral is swallowed and pets with sensitive stomachs may not do well with orals. Finally, quality collars do exist but should never be used on pets known to chew/eat foreign objects as ingesting them is a poison concern.
Need more advice? Call your vet office today and ask what’s best of you and your pet.
Kerry Feilmeier is director of the Heartland Humane Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.