Following a meeting of the membership on March 5, 2020, with presentations by River City Domestic Violence Center, Lewis and Clark Theatre Company, Avera Medical Group Coordinated Care, Healthy Yankton, and Missouri Valley Pregnancy Resource Center, the majority vote winner of the 100 Women of Yankton’s fifth distribution was River City Domestic Violence Center. The organizations that presented were nominated by members of 100 Women of Yankton.
The organization’s preliminary purpose was to obtain membership commitments from one hundred women (or teams of women) with the ultimate goal of donating $10,000 to a worthy Yankton County organization, two times per year. This distribution meeting saw the membership number grow to over 200 members comprising individual and team memberships and total money collected for River City Domestic Violence Center was $17,900.
Steering committee member, Amanda Adamson, said of the fifth event, “Our distribution amount continues to grow because our membership numbers continue to grow. The evening of our meeting we added eighteen new members and that just increases the group’s ability to make a local impact. River City Domestic Violence Center has a great plan for this donation and will continue to make a change in the lives of those they serve for years to come.”
River City Domestic Violence Center executive director, Desiree Johnson says, “Our team is overwhelmed with gratefulness. Because of this donation we will be able to get a security project underway. This project is going to do some remarkable things as far as enhancing our security at our facility. I think it’s absolutely unbelievable that women can come together and make such a tremendous impact after being together for only an hour, and make an indefinite change in an entire organization.”
The total of all five 100 Women of Yankton events has resulted in $74,600 distributed to organizations in Yankton County. The next distribution meeting of 100 Women of Yankton is planned for Thursday, November 5, 2020, at the Elks Lodge in Yankton.
What is 100 Women of Yankton? The group was started in 2018 by five busy Yankton women who wanted to come together to make a big impact without a big time commitment. How does the organization work? Members commit to a twice yearly $100.00 contribution ($200.00 annually) to a selected cause serving Yankton County. One-hour membership meetings will be held two times per year and members will have an opportunity to nominate their favorite nonprofits and causes. A vote will be taken and members will make their checks directly to the selected cause. If there are 100 women, that means $10,000 raised (or more) in just one hour for a local organization selected by the members!
More information can be found at www.100womenofyankton.org, on the organization’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/100womenYankton or by email at info@100womenofyankton.org. Anyone interested in joining the organization can do so at any time by submitting a membership commitment form found at www.100womenofyankton.org/become-a-member/ or by contacting a member of the steering committee.
