SIOUX FALLS — The U.S. Small Business Administration invites South Dakota small business owners and entrepreneurs to apply for the 2021 Emerging Leaders Program. This intensive business development initiative provides entrepreneurship education and training for executives of small, poised-for-growth companies that are job creators and community developers.
To qualify for the program, participants must be a small-business owner or in an executive leadership role, have annual business revenues from $250,000 to $10 million, have been in operation for at least three years, have more than one employee, and demonstrate the business is on the brink of growth or transition.
According to SBA South Dakota District Director Jaime Wood, there is no fee for taking the program — the only cost to a business leader is time and commitment. The seven month executive education course helps businesses move to the next level on their growth trajectory to emerge as self-sustaining businesses that create jobs and develop communities.
The Emerging Leaders Program is anticipated to begin in South Dakota in May 2021 and includes nearly 100 hours of virtual classroom time. The training provides opportunities for small business executives to work with experienced coaches and mentors and develop connections with peers, local leaders, government resources, and lenders.
“The primary goal is specifically designed to stimulate and support business expansion,” said Wood. “The curriculum offers strategies for gaining access to new sources of capital and new paths to business development. Historically held in-person, the virtual element opens access to this training to small businesses across the state.”
Since its inception in 2008, the SBA’s Emerging Leaders Initiative has trained over 5,000 small business owners across the U.S., creating over 6,500 jobs, generating over $300 million in new financing, and securing over $3.16 billion in government contracts. The last Emerging Leaders cohort offered in South Dakota was in 2015.
Wood added, “Despite challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic over the past year, many small businesses in South Dakota are at a growth or transition juncture and the Emerging Leaders training is ideal to help these businesses focus on bursting through to the next level.”
The training will be coordinated through SBA partner Interise. To foster detailed instruction and emphasis on each participating small business, class size is limited to 20 members selected from a pool of applications. Registrations are being accepted at https://interise.org/sbaemergingleaders/.
For more information about the SBA Emerging Leaders, visit https://www.sba.gov/sba-learning-platform/emerging-leaders-initiative.
