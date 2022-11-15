Recently, while visiting from out of state, my father had a “health hiccup.” As we navigated getting this problem investigated and addressed, he was very concerned that we keep his primary care doctor informed. As my dad has said repeatedly, “I give him more grief than any of my other doctors, but I also listen to him more than any of my other doctors. He’s the only one looking out for all of me!”

Like many Americans, particularly older Americans, my dad has a whole host of specialists he sees on a regular basis. One of my friends recently teased, what do primary care providers do, anyway? It seems that there is a specialist for pretty much any problem you can imagine!

