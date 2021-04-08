PIERRE — Registration is now available for the 2021 History Conference of the South Dakota State Historical Society, being held Friday and Saturday, April 23-24.
The conference will be a virtual Zoom event. The theme, organized by society museum staff, is “South Dakota Icons,” featuring well-known people, places and things in our state. Icons to be discussed include Joe Foss, Custer State Park, Crazy Horse, the Corn Palace, Mount Rushmore, artist Ada B. Caldwell, Deadwood, the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, Small Town South Dakota, Women Suffragists and Laura Ingalls Wilder.
“This is our first digital conference and we hope to have attendees from around the nation join us to learn more about the history and heritage of South Dakota,” said Museum Director Jay Smith. “We chose to focus on icons, so that we could ensure a diverse array of topics for the 2021 Annual History Conference.”
Online registration is preferred; please go to https://www.sdhsf.org/historyconferenceregistration.html. The cost of the conference is $10 for State Historical Society members and $25 for nonmembers. Educators can pick up 12 contact hours toward a certificate renewal credit at no charge. Those interested can also send their email address and a check, payable to “SDHSF,” with “2021 History Conference” in the memo line to: 2021 History Conference, South Dakota State Historical Society, 900 Governors Dr., Pierre, SD 57501-2217.
More information about the conference is available at https://history.sd.gov/aboutus/eventsanded.aspx#.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.