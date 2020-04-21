During this month, I have found myself often reminded of the centuries-old adage, “April showers bring May flowers.” At its most simplified interpretation, this phrase reminds us of April’s damp disposition and the flora that inevitably ensue. It’s a reminder that life is a series of trade-offs: we overlook drizzly weeks for the promise of day lilies; we slog through a month of muck knowing the grass will be greener for it. Analogously, the changes that have come upon our community bear the same sentiment; in fact, for 2020, we could easily say “April isolation brings May alleviation.”
Most of us are home more than ever before, and some of us have seen more of our spouses in the last month that we have in the last year. For many of us, our kids are charming us and challenging us in equal proportion. There have been trials and triumphs, from maiming our bangs in a moment of desperation to crafting the ultimate “quarantini.” Through it all, we’ve been struck with a new appreciation for each person who makes our lives easier. And that’s the idea: staying home to make someone’s life easier—whether that’s your elderly neighbor down the street or the hard-working hospital staff. Amid a sea of uncertainties, one thing we know for sure: the sacrifices we face today will be someone’s saving grace tomorrow.
So, this Spring as we maintain our distances, let’s make plans for a beautiful year! While our annual event, the Great American Cleanup, originally slated for the 25th of April, had to be postponed, we can still all rally together (separately!) for a more beautiful Yankton. Tonight, when you take your walk, consider picking up that stray Styrofoam cup or wind-blown wrapper. This weekend, wander your neighborhood or favorite park and take some time to leave it better than you found it. Our Great American Cleanup will come again; until then, join us for the #CovidCleanup.
This year, Earth Day is April 22nd with Arbor Day two days later. While we had high hopes for an Earth & Arbor Day Extravaganza, this year our friends at the City of Yankton will be planting trees without an audience. But we’ve still got big plans to make Yankton even more beautiful! This year, April showers bring May trees! Thanks to the generous grant we received from Keep America Beautiful and the UPS Foundation, KYB would like to Keep Yankton full of trees. We have allocated half our grant funds to repopulate the tree count in City parks and rights of way; the rest goes to you, and you, and you! Together with Yankton Nurseries, we’re thrilled to offer $100 vouchers to Yankton residents, redeemable toward the purchase of a tree of your choice. Find us on Facebook to learn more information or drop me an email at info@keepyanktonbeautiful to find out how you can receive a voucher. Spring is here, and after the showers we’ll have trees and flowers. Together, we Keep Yankton Beautiful!
