Most every Sunday morning Stub Kaberle would come to worship, find his usual pew, and almost immediately fall asleep. Stub farmed. He worked hard all week. The church was warm and comfortable and safe. Stub was there, always faithful, giving witness to Jesus by his coming to this place of worship. He gathered with family and friends in a community of faith, getting his Sabbath, resting back in the welcome comfort of Jesus.
It was just fine. I thought it high praise that in Christ’s Church, Stub Kaberle could sleep like a baby.
My last Sunday in that congregation, Stub sat up front, stayed awake the whole time. That was just fine too.
Here is a little story told in the gospel of Mark.
“The apostles gathered around Jesus and told him all that they had done and taught. He said to them, ‘Come away to a deserted place all by yourselves and rest a while.’ For many were coming and going, and they had no leisure even to eat. And they went away in the boat to a deserted place by themselves.” Mark 6:30-32
Jesus invites his followers, you and me included, to “come away … to a lonely place, and rest awhile.” Sabbath. To rest from labor.
Through Moses, God spoke this word: “Remember the sabbath day and keep it holy.” Sabbath. Many tie it to worship because Martin Luther took that commandment and wrote this meaning: “We are to fear and love God, so that we do not despise the preaching of God’s word, but instead keep that word holy and gladly hear and learn it.”
Luther is telling us that keeping the third commandment means setting aside time to worship, to go to church. Which is fine. But there is another truth about this word to “remember the Sabbath day and keep it holy.”
My Old Testament professor at Luther Seminary, John Milton, said the Commandments were given to Israel, not to make them God’s people, but because they already were God’s people. The Ten Commandments were given to a nation recently set free from slavery in Egypt. God was reminding the people of the words recorded in Genesis, that after “… God finished the work that God had done, God rested on the seventh day from all the work that God had done.” God rested from labor. Just so God set aside a time for rest for God’s people.
For Israel this word did not feel like a rule or a law or a commandment. It felt like grace. It was a word spoken to a people who were slaves, who did not work a 40-hour week, get most weekends off and have 4 weeks of vacation each year. They were slaves. Now they are free, and God is telling them to take a sabbath, to rest awhile.
A friend retired. After a few weeks he came to me and said, “I feel guilty. I feel as if I am not worth as much anymore.” His work gave him worth. A reason to be. And so it is that one of the first things we ask people when we meet is “What do you do?” Or “Where do you work?”
One of my teachers, Gerhard Frost, wrote, “I’m breaking my habit of asking strangers ‘What do you do?’ as if they’re no more than what they do.”
I don’t know if I have ever met the person who said, as he or she looked back upon their life, I wish I would have worked more.
Do we not rather say, I wish I would have spent more time with my children. I wish I would have told him how much he meant to me. I wish I would have listened to the stories my parents told. I wish I would have laughed more, loved more, helped more, thanked more.
There is this too. The one who invites us to “come away” and “rest awhile” is also the one who invites us who are weary and heavy laden to come to him, for he says, “I will give you rest.” Jesus is our Sabbath. Jesus is our rest. In the faith that he is present, in the faith that he forgives, in the faith that God is ever near, in the faith that we are loved, there is rest. Stop trying so hard. Let God love you.
I will close with borrowed words.
First a poem entitled “For The One Who Is Tired,” by Grace Noll Crowell (1877-1969):
Dear child, God does not say today, “Be strong.”/He knows your strength is spent. He knows how long/The road has been, how weary you have grown./For He who walked the earthly roads along/Each boggy lowland and each rugged hill,/Can understand, and so he says, “Be still,/And know that I AM GOD.” The hour is late/And you must rest awhile, and you must wait/Until life’s empty reservoirs fill up,/As slow rains fill an empty upturned cup./Hold up your cup, dear child, for God to fill:/He only asks today that you be still.
The second from Bertrand Russell (1872-1970): “The time you enjoy wasting is not wasted time.”
So, take a load off. Sit a spell. Take a nap. Get some sleep. Take it easy. Come away and rest awhile.
