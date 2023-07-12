MADISON — Earlier this month, the South Dakota Board of Regents recognized six student organizations for outstanding academic, community, and organizational work. The Board annually acknowledges and awards student groups from all six South Dakota public universities, this month they recognized organizations from Dakota State University and the University of South Dakota.
The USD Groups were:
• 2022 USD Award for Academic Excellence: Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Interest Group (PRSIG)
The purpose of PRSIG is to provide educational opportunities to medical students who desire to specialize in the field of plastic and reconstructive surgery. This interest group hosts journal clubs, surgical skills workshops, and meetings with surgeons and residents. This group provides students with numerous research opportunities and mentorship experiences.
• 2022 USD Award for Community Service: Coyote Clinic, The University of South Dakota Sanford School of Medicine (SSOM)
Coyote Clinic strives to enhance the well-being of the Sioux Falls community by providing high quality, free health care to uninsured and underinsured individuals while instilling the values of kindness and service in USD SSOM medical students. Members must be students at USD Sanford School of Medicine and in good academic standing.
• 2022 USD Award for Organizational Leadership: Cultural Wellness Coalition
The purpose of the Cultural Wellness Coalition is to bridge the gaps between different cultures on campus by fostering an inclusive community and advocating for historically marginalized communities.
