Whether you are seeking an opportunity to worship on Easter in a quiet, reflective way in the beauty of the outdoors, or in a lovely historic sanctuary filled with Easter lilies, spring flowers, and splendid music — or both — you are welcome to join the members and friends of the Yankton United Church of Christ (Congregational) this Sunday for the preaching of the Word and the celebration of the resurrection.

An Easter sunrise service will begin at 6:45 a.m. in Shelter 2 at Riverside Park (south of Levee Street and west of the baseball diamond). Weather permitting, worshipers will reflect on the meaning and significance of the day while witnessing the 6:58 a.m. sunrise.

