Whether you are seeking an opportunity to worship on Easter in a quiet, reflective way in the beauty of the outdoors, or in a lovely historic sanctuary filled with Easter lilies, spring flowers, and splendid music — or both — you are welcome to join the members and friends of the Yankton United Church of Christ (Congregational) this Sunday for the preaching of the Word and the celebration of the resurrection.
An Easter sunrise service will begin at 6:45 a.m. in Shelter 2 at Riverside Park (south of Levee Street and west of the baseball diamond). Weather permitting, worshipers will reflect on the meaning and significance of the day while witnessing the 6:58 a.m. sunrise.
The 30- to 45-minute service will be followed by an opportunity to warm up and enjoy a time of fellowship at the church (Fifth and Walnut) before sharing a light breakfast of rolls and doughnuts from 8:30-9:30 a.m. in Pilgrim Hall.
The morning’s second worship opportunity begins at 10 a.m. and will include a cross decorated with flowers and music featuring not only the church’s Adult Choir (under the direction of Jennifer Powell) and the Yankton College Memorial organ (played by Ted Powell), but also special guest Ioana Galu.
Dr. Galu is an associate professor of music at the University of South Dakota and a first violinist in the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra. The winner of multiple international honors and member of the award-winning Rawlins Trio will accompany the choir in the classic Easter anthem, “Lord of the Dance,” as well as participate in the prelude and offertory.
The church’s traditional special Easter offering to help fund camperships for local children and adults attending the United Church of Christ camp at Placerville in the Black Hills will also be a part of the service.
For more information on the Easter Sunday schedule and on the Yankton UCC, contact Laura Johnson Andrews, office administrator (605-665-7230; secretary@yanktonucc.org), or visit the church’s website (https://yanktonucc.org), which also includes a YouTube link so the 10 a.m. service may be watched live or later if someone cannot join in person.
As is true for every Yankton UCC service, activity, and mission, all are invited and all are truly welcome to this open and affirming congregation. Both the sanctuary and Pilgrim Hall are accessible. In addition, services are signed and people with public t-coil activated hearing aids can access the Hearing Loop system in the sanctuary.
Michelle Redman is director of faith formation and the Rev. Jacqueline Hickox-Morgan is minister.
