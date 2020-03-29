CUFD SCHOLARSHIPS
BISMARCK, N.D. — The Credit Union Foundation of the Dakotas (CUFD) is excited to announce they will once again be awarding twenty $500 scholarships for applicants that exemplify the credit union philosophy of “people helping people” through volunteering, community service, and leadership.
Ten scholarships will be awarded to North Dakota applicants and 10 to South Dakota applicants who are members in good standing of a Credit Union Association of the Dakotas (CUAD) affiliated credit union. This is the third consecutive year that CUFD will be awarding $10,000 to students pursuing their further education.
Eligibility Requirements include:
• Applicant must have been a credit union member for at least one year and account must be in good standing.
• Applicant must be planning to attend an accredited college or university or technical/vocational school in the fall upon high school graduation OR be currently enrolled in an accredited college or university or technical/vocational school OR planning to enroll in an accredited college or university or technical/vocational school.
• Credit union must be affiliated with the Credit Union Association of the Dakotas.
Additional information and scholarship application form can be found on our website at www.cuad.coop/scholarships or by contacting your local credit union. Applications must be postmarked by March 31. The scholarship winners will be announced in May 2020.
FRIENDS OF GAVINS POINT NATIONAL FISH HATCHERY SCHOLARSHIP
The Friends of Gavins Point National Fish Hatchery group has established its first scholarship. A $1,000 scholarship will be awarded this year to a regional high school senior.
The selected scholar should be interested in continuing their education in fields related to fish and wildlife, conservation or other closely related fields and select a major that will help prepare for the career. Recipient may attend any two or four-year college. No minimum class rank or ACT. Forms have been sent to 22 regional high schools.
Deadline to submit an application is April 1. An application can be printed from Friends of Gavins Point National Fish Hatchery website: https://www.friendsofgavinspointfishhatchery.com/. Money will be paid directly to the recipient at Gavins Point National Fish Hatchery & Aquarium.
CHOPPER JOHNSON FOUNDATION SCHOLARSHIP
The Chopper Johnson Foundation (CJF) has announced the creation of four separate $500 scholarships for the Yankton High School (YHS) 2020 graduating class. All current seniors of Yankton School District 63-3 (attending a four-year college OR technical school) are eligible.
The CJF Scholarships were established in memory of Steve “Chopper” Johnson, a 1969 graduate of YHS. Chopper always felt that continued education, whether traditional college or technical school, was a valuable opportunity for all young people. After graduating from college, Chopper returned to Yankton where he worked his entire life. His commitment to improving the community he loved was evidenced by his dedication to Riverboat Days, his participation in the Yankton Volunteer Fire Department, and the founding of the Yankton Community Holiday Feast.
The CJF Scholarship application is unique in that the student must submit a video (not to exceed three minutes) explaining why she/he is a good fit for the CJF Scholarship.
The CJF Scholarship application is available on the YHS Career & Counseling Center website. The application must be submitted by April 1, 2020.
SIOUX EMPIRE HOME BUILDERS CARE FOUNDATION SCHOLARSHIP
SIOUX FALLS — The Sioux Empire Home Builders Care Foundation is now accepting applications for its high school building trades scholarship program.
The foundation will be awarding multiple $1,000 scholarships for graduating high school seniors who will be attending a college, university or technical institute and major in a home building industry related field of study.
Scholarship recipients must reside in the service areas of Lincoln, McCook, Minnehaha or Turner counties.
Application deadline for the 2020 scholarships is April 1, 2020. The Sioux Empire Home Builders Care Foundation has awarded over $70,000 in scholarship funds to area high school seniors.
For additional information on the high school scholarship program, contact their office at (605) 361-8322. Applications can be found online at hbacarefoundation.com.
LORI ANN SCHREMPP MEMORIAL NURSING STUDENT SCHOLARSHIP
The Avera Sacred Heart Foundation is offering the Lori Ann Schrempp Memorial Nursing Student Scholarship to nursing students who are continuing their education to become a Registered Nurse.
The scholarship was established in 2002 in memory of Lori, a nurse at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital for more than 22 years.
Lori’s life was tragically cut short when a LifeNet helicopter en route to transport a patient crashed. She was the LifeNet nurse on board. The pilot and paramedic also perished in the crash.
Lori had a way of teaching nurses not only the duties of the job, but also the compassion and spirit of the job.
This nursing scholarship will give preference to non-traditional students; however, nursing students who meet the other criteria will also be considered.
The value of the scholarship is $500.
Applicants who qualify are those who are in their third or fourth year of a B.S.N. program, or first or second year of an Associate’s program.
Applicants should be a resident of one of the following Avera Sacred Heart Hospital service area counties: Bon Homme, Charles Mix, Clay, Douglas, Gregory, Hutchinson, Todd, Tripp, Turner, Union and Yankton, and the Nebraska counties of Antelope, Boyd, Cedar, Holt, Knox or Pierce.
Applications will consist of an application form, resume, letter of reference from a faculty member, and a written narrative that focuses on: passion for nursing, community involvement, and demonstrations of Avera Sacred Heart values of hospitality, compassion and stewardship.
The deadline for all applications is April 15. The scholarship is awarded in May of each year and may only be given to an applicant once.
Applications are to be mailed to The Avera Sacred Heart Foundation, 501 Summit St., Yankton, SD, 57078. For further information, call the Foundation at (605) 668-8310.
SOUTH DAKOTA MASONS SCHOLARSHIPS
SIOUX FALLS — The Masonic Grand Lodge of South Dakota is proud to announce that they will be awarding ten $2,000 scholarships to graduating high school seniors this year who plan on attending a public or private college, university or technical school. Preference will be given to those students attending an institution in South Dakota. Successful students will demonstrate a financial need, scholastic capability, and have a connection to a member of the Masonic fraternity. Scholarships will be awarded for one year, but may be reapplied for each year for a maximum of five years.
“The Grand Lodge of South Dakota is pleased to be able to offer these scholarships to deserving South Dakota students through our charitable arm, South Dakota Masonic Charites,” said Harold Ireland, Grand Master of Masons in South Dakota. “We invite all eligible students to apply for one of these scholarships before our deadline of April 15, 2020. These scholarships are made available through the benevolence of our Masonic brotherhood. ”
Applications can be found on the Grand Lodge website at http://www.mygrandlodge.org/Progrm-Scholarship.html#Top.
Return to:
The Grand Lodge Scholarship Committee
Grand Lodge A.F. & A.M. of South Dakota
520 S. First Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104-6902
Masonry, a benevolent, educational and charitable organization is the world’s oldest and largest fraternity of men dedicated to helping each other and contributes to the betterment of society.
Masonic Lodges across South Dakota support various local youth and community projects and humanitarian efforts through South Dakota Masonic Charities.
