Yankton Medical Clinic, P.C., has announced the installation of a Philips Ingenia Ambition 1.5T MR system at their Yankton site. Yankton Medical Clinic is excited to offer the latest in MR imaging technology to better serve the needs of the community.
The Ingenia Ambition 1.5T incorporates a number of new technologies designed to deliver exceptional image quality for a broad range of diagnostic applications. It incorporates Philips’ advanced dStream technology, resulting in improved
signal-to-noise ratio for exceptional image resolution. This gives radiologists and physicians the detailed diagnostic data needed to help confidently diagnose a broad range of anatomical and skeletal problems in the human body. The Ingenia Ambition 1.5T also features an in-bore patient experience designed to reduce patient anxiety with ambient lighting, audio and visual enhancements.
Perhaps the most exciting feature of the Ingenia Ambition 1.5T is its unique patient experience. The in-bore experience offers patients a comforting, engaging visual enhancement. To begin, patients personalize their experience by selecting a theme to fill the room with a colorful video image. The video is then viewed while in-bore and is combined with soothing audio to create a truly immersive experience. Clear patient instructions are provided by the AutoVoice component of the system, which coaches the patient through their examination while scanner noise is reduced through the ComforTone scan techniques portion of the system.
The Philips Ingenia Ambition 1.5T is based around a wide-bore magnet with a 70-centimeter opening, enabling us to image patients of varying size, age and physical condition. It offers:
• Peace of mind. It is less intimidating for patients who might be claustrophobic or anxious about getting an MRI scan. The wider opening and ambient experience are both designed to make patients feel more relaxed.
• Short scan time. The Ingenia Ambition 1.5T is also fast. It has several innovations which significantly increase staff productivity, such as Compressed SENSE. In fact, technologists can perform routine exams of the brain, spine, knee, ankle and liver quickly and easily — with superb image quality. This should result in fewer repeat exams and more convenience for patients.
• Enhanced patient acceptance. Because it is an MR system, it’s less invasive than other imaging options.
• Calming experience. The Ingenia Ambition offers an immersive audio-visual experience to calm patients and guide them through MR exams.
