Sister Delores Rush, OSB
S. Delores Rush, OSB is celebrating 70 years of Monastic Profession at Sacred Heart Monastery in Yankton, SD.
One of eleven children, S. Delores Rush was born and raised in rural Ponca, NE, where she attended country school for 8 years. Her mother wanted to give her the opportunity for Catholic education so she and a sister boarded at Holy Trinity High School in Hartington, NE. There she met the Benedictine Sisters of Sacred Heart Monastery. When her sister graduated from high school, her principal, S. Beata, invited Delores to join the monastery and finish high school at Mount Marty Academy. With her parents’ approval, Delores finished high school as a postulant, did her novitiate, and made first profession in 1953 and final profession on June 29th, 1958.
After a year of college, she began her teaching career at Glen Ullin, ND, with 50 first graders. One of her humorous memories from Glen Ullin was when a little guy climbed up the slide and was too scared to slide down. So S. Delores, in full habit, had to go up the ladder and slide down with the little guy on her lap. After Glen Ullin, she went on to teach for a total of 32 years in Dimock, Salem, Vermillion, SD, Albion, Hartington, Ord, St. Paul, and Omaha (St. Frances Cabrini), NE. Following these years of teaching, she worked in food service and housekeeping in nursing facilities in Lincoln, NE.
S. Delores served as sacristan at the monastery beginning in 2004. She now enjoys a retirement filled with a variety of creative activities. Looking back with satisfaction on these years, S. Delores says she has learned much from living with her Benedictine Community. “Someone is always there for me.”
Sister Michaeleen Muhovich, OSB
S. Michaeleen Muhovich is celebrating 60 years of Monastic Profession at Sacred Heart Monastery in Yankton, SD.
S. Michaeleen Muhovich was born on December 25, 1943, in Del Norte, Colorado, and was baptized as Mary Michaele. Her only sister died at birth, so she was an only child. She attended school in Center, Colorado until spring 1951, when her family moved to Pueblo, Colorado. “My parents were hard-working people who loved me greatly,” she says. “Though not well-educated in a formal way, they loved learning and encouraged me to explore my many and varied interests. When I told my parents that I wanted to be a nun, they gave me their full blessing, even though that meant that they would never be grandparents.”
Feeling called to the Benedictine way of life, hospital ministry drew her to Sacred Heart Monastery in Yankton, where S. Michaeleen made First Profession in 1963 and Perpetual Monastic Profession in 1969. She received her B.S. in Medical Technology (Med Tech) in 1966 from Mount Marty College and a Master’s in Med Tech with an emphasis in Microbiology from the Medical College of Virginia in 1973. She enjoyed working as a Med Tech in hospitals in Parkston, Yankton, and Canon City, CO, and teaching at Mount Marty College. In 1981, she began her study in psychology culminating in a Ph. D in Clinical Psychology from St. Louis University in 1990. S. Michaeleen took a position at Benedictine Family Services from 1989 –1991 and then spent three years at SD Human Services Center. From 1994 to 2005, she worked at Heartland Psychological Services. Unfortunately, hearing loss forced her to leave the field of psychology. In subsequent years, S. Michaeleen worked in Information Technology at the monastery and is now a self-described “worker bee”. She ministers as a receptionist at the Monastery switchboard, for the hospice program at the hospital, and shops for sisters in the Care Center.
Her hobbies include “birding” and photography as she finds the presence of God in nature. “I find God in so many areas of my life-music, art, silence, creativity, companionship. My prayer life is enriched and enlivened by change, creativity, and spontaneity. The older I get the more Scripture “talks” to me and leaves me with the sure knowledge that God walks the path with me.”
Sister Marlene Stetz, OSB
S. Marlene Stetz, OSB is celebrating 60 years of Monastic Profession at Sacred Heart Monastery in Yankton, SD.
Born in Genoa, Nebraska on July 20, 1942, S. Marlene Stetz (baptized Carolyn Jean) was the fifth of six children of Francis and Marian (Uzendoski) Stetz. She attended District 30 Country School, also known as Skedee View School during her elementary years and graduated from Genoa Public School in 1960. Before her freshmen year at Mount Marty College, she toured the campus and remembers the chapel most clearly and was inspired by the Gregorian chant during daily mass. “At times I did think about what it would be like to be a sister and wondering if God was calling me to this life. I thought of it as quite a special calling and it was probably something beyond me.” However, after being asked by Sister Teresa in the hallway during that first year when she was going to the convent, she began her discernment process for becoming a nun. She made her first profession in 1963 and made her perpetual monastic profession in 1968.
S. Marlene received her B.A. in Elementary Education in 1965 from Mount Marty and was assigned to teach in Omaha on her first mission. She taught in elementary and junior high classrooms in Nebraska and South Dakota for several years until she began working in computer technology. In this role, she served Mount Marty College, Madonna Rehabilitation Center in Lincoln, NE, and the Diocese of Sioux Falls, SD. In 2001, S. Marlene moved to Parkston to work as a nursing assistant at Avera St. Benedict. One year later, she was invited to minister as a part-time chaplain at Avera Brady Health & Rehabilitation in Mitchell.
In 2011 S. Marlene moved to Omaha to work as a companion to the elderly. “Meeting new people and assisting them in their later years was an enriching experience for me.” She moved back to Yankton in 2017 and enjoys her time working in the bakery, trying new recipes, and showing hospitality to people who come to the monastery seeking spiritual enrichment in the Peace Center. “I enjoy baking different kinds of bread and trying new recipes. I always think my work is a success when the bread quickly disappears.”
