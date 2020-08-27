Love the dog park? Dig the community gardens? Enjoy cycling, walking or jogging the trails in town? We do, too! And we need your financial support for an exciting new project we have in the works. Read on for all the juicy details.
Keep Yankton Beautiful is pleased to announce plans for our 2020 Beautification Project at the Marne Creek West Greenway. Perhaps better known as the dog park or the community gardens, this new feature will be just south of the park entrance and directly east of the newly constructed paved trail along West City Limits Road. NatureScaping Designs has been hired to create and construct this project, and we are eager to begin! In this effort to beautify the landscape while creating a spot of rest and reflection for dog park patrons, gardeners and trail users, our plans include a concrete patio, bench, trash receptacle, drought-resistant flowers and shrubs, and a cozy trio of Redspire Pear trees.
These days, the outdoors are more popular than ever before, and this location is the convergence of three out-of-doors activities that have grown in popularity during the coronavirus pandemic. Lately, more than the usual share of furry friends have found their forever homes, making the dog park more populous than ever before; bicycle sales have soared and caused a renewed interest in our trail systems; and, after a frightful period of food scarcities, there’s a resurgence in gardening and sustainability.
As an avid outdoorswoman, this location couldn’t be closer to my heart. The trail systems are one of my favorite features in Yankton—few things bring me greater joy than cycling through the city. Throughout my time as a Yankton resident, I have maintained a plot at the community gardens, and have always cherished the camaraderie of my fellow gardeners and the satisfaction of reaping what I’ve sown. And, just as soon as my living space can accommodate a toddler AND a four-legged friend, I will be a proud patron of the Marne Creek West Dog Park.
The crew at Keep Yankton Beautiful has a long history of beautification projects, reaching back to our inception as an organization. From the Westside Park Fountain to the Liberty Garden, the Walnut Street Fire Feature to the Spirit Fountain at Fourth & Broadway, we have spent 20+ years making efforts to further the aesthetic appeal of our community. But, just like projects in the past, we need the community’s help to make this project a reality.
Imagine contributing to an oasis of vibrant salvia and lively daylilies, decorative feather reed grass, hardy ninebark, and iconic blue spruce wrapped around an inviting patio—just the spot to rest your weary legs or enjoy a handful of fresh produce from your garden. Welcoming visitors to the Marne Creek West Greenway and offering an attractive rest stop along the sunny trail system, this feature will also lend its beauty to all who travel on West City Limits Road.
So, if you rejoice in having a dog park, reap the benefits of our community gardens, or recreate on our trails, please consider contributing to this project. Or, if you’re more of a cat person who prefers the grocery store, but you love Yankton and support its amenities, please consider joining our cause. Find Keep Yankton Beautiful on Facebook, check out our giving platform on our website, Keepyanktonbeautiful.org, mail your contributions to Box 406 in Yankton, or give me a call at 605-689-1600. No matter what’s going on in our community, state, or the entire nation, KYB is determined our mission will live on. Keeping Yankton Beautiful is important work; after all, as John Keats said, “a thing of beauty is a joy forever.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.