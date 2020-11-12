You can spread “Joy to the World” by packing a gift-filled shoebox for Operation Christmas Child, a project of the international Christian relief organization Samaritan’s Purse, which is headed by Franklin Graham.
This program provides an opportunity for individuals of all ages to be involved in a simple, hands-on mission project that reaches out to suffering children while focusing on the true meaning of Christmas — Jesus Christ.
Operation Christmas Child Collection week is Nov. 16-23. Calvary Baptist Church, located at 2407 Broadway Street, Yankton, is the drop-off location for southeast South Dakota. Shoeboxes filled with toys, hygiene items, school supplies, etc. may be dropped off during the following hours:
• Monday, Nov. 16 — 9 a.m.-5 p.m.;
• Tuesday, Nov. 17 — 9 a.m.-5 p.m.;
• Wednesday, Nov. 18 — 9 a.m.-7 p.m.;
• Thursday, Nov. 19 — 9 a.m.-5 p.m.;
• Friday, Nov. 20 — 9 a.m.-3 p.m.;
• Saturday, Nov. 21 — 9 a.m.-noon;
• Sunday, Nov. 22 — 9 a.m.-1 p.m.;
• Monday, Nov. 23 — 8-10 a.m.
For additional information, contact the church office at 605-665-5594.
