Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library: March 25, 2023
ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “Brave New World” graphic novel by Aldous Huxley
• “The Chinese Groove” by Kathryn Ma
• “The Circus Train” by Amita Parikh
• “Collateral Damage” by J.A. Jance
• “Good Dog, Bad Cop” by David Rosenfelt
• “Hayley Aldridge is Still Here” by Elissa R. Sloan
• “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano
• “His & Hers” by Alice Feeney
• “In the Upper Country” by Kai Thomas
• “Just My Type” by Falon Ballard
• “The Kind Worth Saving” by Peter Swanson
• “A Lady’s Guide to Fortune-Hunting” by Sophie Irwin
• “A Mother Would Know” by Amber Garza
• “Never Fall for Your Fiancée” by Virginia Heath
• “Now You See Us” by Balli Kaur Jaswal
• “The Sisters We Were” by Wendy Willis Baldwin
• “Small World” by Laura Zigman
• “Things We Hide from the Light” by Lucy Score
• “Worthy Opponents” by Danielle Steel
———
Nonfiction
• “8 Rules of Love” by Jay Shetty
• “Butter & Flower” by Ann Allchin
• “The Emotional Lives of Teenagers” by Lisa Damour
• “Home Detox” by Daniella Chace
• “The Language of Tattoos” by Oliver Munden
• “Native Agency” by Valerie Lambert
• “Rough Sleepers” by Tracy Kidder
• “Woodland Knits” by Stephanie Dosen
• “You Just Need to Lose Weight” and 19 other Myths about Fat People by Aubrey Gordon
AUDIOBOOKS
• “A Christmas Memory” by Richard Paul Evans
• “The Color of Family” by Jerry McGill
• “Last Circle of Love” by Lorna Landvik
• “Livid” by Patricia Cornwell
• “The Trump Tapes” by Bob Woodward
LARGE PRINT
• “Fort Misery” by William W. Johnstone
• “Kokopelli’s Song” by Suzanne J. Bratcher
• “Piece by Piece” by Laura Bradford
• “Someone Else’s Shoes” by Jojo Moyes
YOUNG ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “Asdora!” manga series #1-5 by Naoki Urasawa
———
Nonfiction
• “I Could Not Do Otherwise” by Sara Latta
JUNIOR BOOKS
Fiction
• “Magic Animal Friends” vol 24-26 by Daisey Meadows
• “Magic Smells Awful” by Matthew K. Manning
• “Star Wars: Episode I” graphic novel vol 1-4
———
Nonfiction
• “The Mysteries of the Universe” by Will Gater
• “Pauli Murray: Shouting for the Rights of All People” by Deborah Nelson Linck
• “Who Was Celia Cruz?” by Pam Pollack
• “Who Was Maria Tallchief?” by Catherine Gourley
EASY READING BOOKS
Nonfiction
• “Amanda Gorman” by Maria Isabel Sánchez Vegara
• “Harlem Grown” by Tony Hillery
• “The Juneteenth Story” by Alliah L. Agostini
• “Maria Montessori” by Maria Isabel Sánchez Vegara
• “Pets of Presidents Series” by Grace Hansen
• “Ruth Bader Ginsburg” by Maria Isabel Sánchez Vegara
ADULT DVDs
• “All Creatures Great & Small” Season 2
• “Big Sky River”
• “Grace and Frankie” Season 1-6
• “House Party”
———
Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.