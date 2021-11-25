MVCA Christmas Program Slated Dec. 3 Nov 25, 2021 12 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Missouri Valley Christian Academy of Yankton will be presenting their Christmas program on Friday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m.All students in grades K-8th will be presenting the musical, “Shepherds, Sheep and a Savior.” It is the Christmas story told from the perspective of the shepherds. All are welcome to attend; light refreshments will be served following the program.MVCA is located at 305 W. 25th St. (Christ the King Lutheran Church). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 BD Apts., Meadow Park and Memory Lane. Ground level Bedrooms: 1 Updated Nov 24, 2021 More Jobs Jobs Production Positions - L&M Radiator, Inc. Nov 24, 2021 Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesSouth Dakota Supreme Court Overturns Amendment AStanding With ScotlandFootball: Bucks Put Five On 11AA All-State TeamDaily Record: ArrestsUpdate: Former Mount Marty President, Monastery Prioress Sister Jacquelyn Ernster Passes AwayYoung Entrepreneur Donates To Cancer PatientsMark ZimmermanDaily Record: ArrestsLaurie (Bierle) WrightNorman Schurman Images CommentedLetter: Warning Flag (29)Letter: Wake Up, America! (28)Biden’s Mandate Madness Is Socialist Tyranny (27)Climate: The World At A Crossroads (22)Letter: Bloody Murder (14)Paying China For The Rope To Hang America (13)Letter: America’s Embarrassing Moment (13)Memories Of The Surge (12)Letter: YSD’s Masking Mandate (11)Letter: Medicaid Expansion (10)Letter: ‘Diatribe’ (10)Letter: Restroom Access (10)Letter: A Return To Values? (9)Should the Yankton School District cancel its face masking policy? (5)Letter: A Response To ‘Warning Flag’ (3)Kids’ Vaccine Clinics Set (3)COVID Update for Nov. 18, 2021: South Dakota Reports 6 New Deaths (2)Update 5:53 p.m.: COVID Update for Nov. 19, 2021: Sacred Heart Schools Cancel Classes Monday, Tuesday (2)Letter: On Veterans Day (1)A Whirlwind Education (1)Letter: Guaranteeing Social Security (1)ACE Is Now The Place For Yankton Emmy Award Winner (1)Social Studies Revision Group: Slow Going? (1)‘A Chance At Life’ (1)Turkey Trot Nov. 25 (1)Letter: The Meat Of The Issue (1)Rail Board Postpones Decision On Trail Proposal (1)Key takeaways as US sets Jan. 4 vaccine mandate deadline (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
