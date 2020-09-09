In a normal year, this September article would open up with a long list of gratitude for all who helped us with the Summer Arts Festival. Although we weren’t able to gather this year, I hope you have taken time to see the list of those vendors who were chosen as artists this year. If not, you can find it on our website complete with their contact information and links to websites for easy shopping access!
As a reminder, we are open and running! Thank you to those of you who stopped in the gallery to see the photography exhibit known as the Mighty Mo Photo Show. In a reception on August 7, we announced the winners of the annual competition. Receiving Best of Show was Jane Bobzin with her photo “Hands Touching Hands.” Michael P. Greiner of Sioux City received Honorable Mention with his photo “Beauty and the Beast.” All month long, patrons were invited to vote for their favorite photo by placing coins or dollars in the corresponding jars in the gallery. When the exhibit closed, we counted up all the votes and Sharon Koller’s photo “Rescued” was named People’s Choice! Thank you to all those who voted. Sharon will receive the $22 in her jar as well as a $25 award from Yankton Area Arts. The theme for the 2021 Photography Exhibit and Competition is “Capturing Sound.” Details about entry will be released in the spring of 2021.
We invite you all to attend our current exhibit, “Life Suspended: The Abstract Work of Amy Thompson.” Amy is an abstract artist from McCook Lake, South Dakota who works with many mediums. Most recently she has begun experimental pieces in resin, ink and cold wax with oils. Her current work in oils has been a welcome return to her painting roots. The pieces she is now creating have been her most challenging, yet most enjoyable to create and exhibit. A working artist for over 10 years in Siouxland, Amy Thompson has been published and exhibited locally and nationally. A reception honoring the artist will take place on Friday, September 11, 2020. Anyone interested in attending the reception in person is encouraged to call 665-9754 to reserve one of limited spaces. The reception will also be streamed live on YAA’s YouTube page. This exhibit is on display through October 9, 2020.
Although we have opened with limited hours, YAA continues to provide virtual options for our community. An online gift shop, found on our website, features wood turned items, jewelry, books, home décor, greeting cards and much more! Support local artists while shopping from the comfort of your home. All items are available for curbside pick-up.
We want to assure the community we have taken steps to ensure your safety by increasing sanitizing and cleaning procedures. Additionally, during open hours (Monday, Wednesday and Friday afternoons from 1:00-5:00 p.m., our staff is wearing masks and we encourage patrons to do the same. For your safety and the safety of our staff, only 10 people are allowed in the gallery at a time. Anyone high-risk may contact the gallery at 665-9754 to request a private viewing of the exhibit. A full list of our reopening plan, including sanitation practices, can be found on our website.
We greatly appreciate your support during this time. If you can, please consider making a one time or monthly donation, becoming a member at https://YanktonAreaArts.org, or simply following along on our social media Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and now YouTube! Thank you for your support. Be well and safe, friends!
———
Yankton Area Arts is a non-profit arts organization located at 508 Douglas Avenue in Yankton. The G.A.R. Hall Art Gallery is open with limited hours on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 1:00-5:00pm. Staff is holding limited office hours. For more information or assistance, call the YAA office at (605) 665-9754 or email info@yanktonareaarts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.