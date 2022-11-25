New At The Library Nov 25, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library: Nov. 26, 2022ADULT BOOKSFiction • “The Atlas Paradox” by Olivie Blake• “Bad Day Breaking” by John Galligan• “Bones of Holly” by Carolyn Haines• “The Bullet that Missed” by Richard Osman• “The Christmas Spirit” by Debbie Macomber• “The Cuckoo’s Calling” by Robert Galbraith• “Dark Earth” by Rebecca Stott• “Dirt Creek” by Hayley Scrivenor• “Robert B. Parker’s Fallout” by Mike Lupica• “The Final Equinox” by Andrew Mayne• “Glacier’s Edge” by R.A. Salvatore• “Happily Ever Amish” by Shelley Shepard Gray• “Havana Highwire” by John Keyse-Walker• “Iced” by Dick Francis• “Love at First Spite” by Anna E. Collins• “Master Mind” by Andrew Mayne• “The Passenger” by Cormac McCarthy• “The Quarry Girls” by Jess Lourey• “Racing the Light” by Robert Crais• “Regretting You” by Colleen Hoover• “The Second Christmas” by Marta Perry• “A Spanish Sunrise” by Boo Walker———Nonfiction• “American Rascal” by Greg Steinmetz• “And There Was Light” by Jon Meacham• “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy• “The Photo Ark” by Joel Sartore• “Two Old Broads” by Whoopi Goldberg AUDIOBOOKS• “The Edge of Summer” by Viola SipmanLARGE PRINT• “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover• “November 9” by Colleen HooverYOUNG ADULT BOOKSFiction• “All He Knew” by Helen Frost• “Breath and Count Back from Ten” by Natalia Sylvester———Nonfiction• “Unbroken” by Laura HillenbrandJUNIOR BOOKSFiction• “LEGO Party Ideas”• “A Place to Call Home” by Lauren Castillo• “Pets on Parade” by Carolyn Keene• “Recipe Rukus” by Carolyn Keene———Nonfiction• “Muhammad Ali was a Chicken?” by Dan GutmanEASY READING BOOKSFiction• “The Bear in My Family” by Maya Tatsukawa• “Bluey 5-minute Stories”• “Don’t Hug Doug” by Carrie Finison• “How War Changed Rondo” by Romana Romanyshyn• “If You Come to Earth” by Sophie Blackall• “My Hair is Magic” by M.L. Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page. 