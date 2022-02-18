TOASTMASTERS CLUB 1294
The Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294 met hybrid procedure at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. There were four members present at the Fry’n Pan Restaurant and four members attending by Zoom. The meeting was called to order by President Jeremy Skrenes, who also gave the Invocation and led the group in the pledge to the American flag.
Roy Wilcox was introduced as the International Speech Contest Chairman. Head Judge, Pat Acklie-Roth and Judges Kevin Buhl and Jana Lane and timer Michael Villanueva. Wilcox introduced the first speaker, Jeremy Skrenes with his speech titled “Get P A I D.” The second contestant was Vernon Arens with his speech, titled “Rules for Go.”
Table Topics was led by Vernon Arens, with the theme on Valentine’s Day. The following participants were: Michael Villanueva, Walter Rentsch, Jana Lane, Pat Acklie-Roth, Jeremy Skrenes, Kevin Buhl and Roy Wilcox. Roy Wilcox, General Evaluator called on Walter Rentsch to evaluate Jeremy Skrenes speech. Timer Michael Villanueva advised that all speakers, evaluator and table topics participants spoke within time. Wilcox evaluated the meeting and the speech contest. Then, took back his role as Contest Chairman and announced Jeremy Skrenes as the winner. Both Skrenes and Vernon Arens will represent Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294 at the Area Contest. Best table topics winner was a tie between Pat Acklie-Roth and Roy Wilcox.
Wilcox relinquished control of the meeting back to President Jeremy Skrenes who led the business session on the assignments for next week’s meeting.
Guests are always welcome to join our Hybrid meeting, held at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday morning. Come in person to the Fry’n Pan Restaurant or from Zoom at your home. You need to download the “Zoom” application on your computer, iPad or iPhone and call a member of the club to get the password to join the meeting. For more information on Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294, call 605-660-2485.
INTERCHANGE
Emma Grate, Anti-Human Trafficking Coordinator, and Anna Meredith, Education & Survivor Services Coordinator from River City Domestic Violence Center told Interchange members that human trafficking has risen to the second largest criminal activity in the world. At Monday’s Interchange meeting, they shared that trafficking activities are occurring in South Dakota communities like Yankton.
Vice President Dana Schmidt opened the meeting and a number of announcements were made.
Paula Tacke, Mead Cultural Education Center, reminded members that the “Sit On It” collection of historic chairs will be open through the end of the month. The March 4, 2022, “Feed Your Mind” Program will feature Missouri National Recreational River Park Ranger, Dugan Smith’s presentation, “Buffalo Trunk.” In addition, Tacke announced that an exciting collaboration with the Smithsonian Institute will begin next January.
Yankton school board member, Kathy Greeneway, announced topics at this Tuesday’s meeting will include the audit from the last year, 2023 school calendar, a discussion regarding the addition of softball to the school schedule and a discussion on masking. Two School Board member terms will be expiring this year, so it is likely that there will be several candidates on the local election ballot in April.
Dana Schmidt, Yankton Community Library, announced openings for an “Intro to Online Library Resources” class on Feb. 24 at the Cornerstone Career Learning Center. Registration is required for this free class and a Spanish translator will be available. In addition, the Library Lovers Month promotion, “Give the Library a High $5” continues, and members are invited to attend the Hygge event Sunday, Feb. 20, from 2-4 p.m. Find out more on the library’s Facebook page or website.
River City Domestic Violence Center’s goal is to be a safe haven to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking and abuse. Grate said that some of their services include: providing emergency shelter; helping find employment and safe housing; providing court and medical accompaniment, and assistance with independent living. They work with a number of other community agencies to assist women and children in need. Their partner agency, River City Family Connections, offers families a place for safe exchanges.
Meredith shared several 2019 Polaris Project statistics: only 3% of human trafficking victims are ever identified; in 2019 25 cases were identified in South Dakota; seven years is the average lifetime of a person once brought into human trafficking; and 80% of those trafficked in the US are US citizens. The largest types of trafficking in South Dakota are event trafficking and familial trafficking. South Dakota’s Interstate 29 and Interstate 90 corridor is considered the Midwest Pipeline.
When asked how members can help, Grate and Meredith encouraged the public to stay educated, volunteer and advocate for their programs, and support events like the upcoming Heart-to-Heart Dancing with the Stars fundraiser. The virtual event this year features several dance teams including USD and SDSU. For more information visit www.yanktondomesticviolencecenter.com or the organization’s Facebook page. The fundraiser ends Feb. 21, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.