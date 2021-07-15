St. John’s Lutheran Church will hold a pancake feed and bake sale from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, July 18. The church is located at 1009 Jackson, Yankton.
Pancakes, sausages and beverages will be served at the pancake feed. Baked goods available for purchase include pies, breads, rolls, cakes, muffins and cookies.
Proceeds will provide financial assistance for students preparing for church work. Financial support is provided by Thrivent Financial.
