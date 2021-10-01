Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library: Oct. 2, 2021
ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “19 Yellow Moon Road” by Fern Michaels
• “The Bluebird and the Sparrow” by Janette Oke
• “The Collector’s Daughter” by Gill Paul
• “Daughter of the Morning Star” by Craig Johnson
• “Enemy at the Gates” by Vince Flynn
• “In the Country of Others” by Leila Slimani
• “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover
• “Lie Beside Me” by Gytha Lodge
• “The Magician” by Colm Tóibín
• “The Matchmakers of Hucklberry Hill #4, 7, 8, 9” by Jennifer Beckstrand
• “Murder at Wakehurst” by Alyssa Maxwell
• “Never Saw Me Coming” by Vera Kurian
• “The Seven Day Switch” by Kelly Harms
• “To Sir, With Love” by Lauren Layne
• “Vortex” by Catherine Coulter
• “Walnut Creek Wish” by Wanda E. Brunstetter
Nonfiction
• “American Marxism” by Mark R. Levin
• “Hard Landings” by Cammie Mc Govern
• “Hike it Baby” by Shanti Hodges
• “House Planted” by Lisa Muñoz
• “The Long Slide” by Tucker Carlson
• “Maiden Voyages” by Siân Evans
• “Old Time Radios!” by Joseph J. Carr
• “The Premonition” by Michael Lewis
• “A Radical Awakening” by Dr. Shefali
• “The Reckoning” by Mary L. Trump
AUDIOBOOK
• “Complications” by Danielle Steel
LARGE PRINT
• “A Slow Fire Burning” by Paula Hawkins
YOUNG ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “Counting Down with You” by Tashie Bhuiyan
• “Excuse Me While I Ugly Cry” by Joya Goffney
• “The Great Big One” by J.C. Geiger
• “The Mythic Koda Rose” by Jennifer Nissley
• “The Queen Will Betray You” by Sarah Henning
• “A River of Royal Blood” by Amanda Joy
• “Up All Night: 13 Stories between Sunset & Sunrise
• “XOXO” by Axie Oh
• “You & Me at the End of the World” by Brianna Bourne
JUNIOR BOOKS
Fiction
• “Cross Country Conspiracy” by Jake Maddox
• “Hilo: All the Pieces Fit” by Judd Winick
• “Super Side Kicks: No Adults Allowed” by Gavis Aung Than
• “Thanks A Lot Universe” by Chad Lucas
• “Wave of the Sea Dragon” by Tracy West
EASY READING BOOKS
Fiction
• “Bloop” by Tara Lazar
• “Chirp! Chipmunk Sings for a Friend” by Jamie A. Swenson
• “Constellation of the Deep” by Benjamin Flouw
• “The Cutest Thing Ever” by Amy Ignatow
• “Disney Ultimate Princess Celebration Story Collection”
• “The Leaf Thief” by Alice Hemming
• “Llama Llama 5-minute stories” based on the series by Anna Dewdney
• “A Neighborhood Walk, A Musical Journey” by Pilar Winter Hill
• “What I Am” by Divya Srinivasan
Nonfiction
• “Do Vampire Bats Really Drink Blood?” by Ellen Labrecque
• “Turtles are Found on Every Continent … Except Antarctica” by Todd Sturgell
• “Why Do Cows Sleep Standing Up?” by Nancy Dickmann
ADULT DVDs
• “Last Call”
• “Queen Bees”
• “Spirit: Untamed”
• “Tulsa: The Fire and the Forgotten”
• “The Walking Dead”: Season 10
• “The Water Man”
Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page.
