There used to be a comic strip called “Calvin and Hobbes.” Calvin is a six year old boy who carries around a stuffed tiger named Hobbes. When no one else is around, Hobbes is a real tiger who converses with Calvin. The strip reveals the power of a child’s imagination. There is a bigger kid named Moe, who keeps beating up on Calvin at school. In the first panel of this one strip we see Calvin at his locker when Moe walks by and says, “You’re dead at recess, Twinky.”
Panel two, Calvin folds his arms, gets a serious, concerned look on his face and says, “I feel sorry for you, Moe. You must have some serious personal problems if this is how you relate to people.”
Panel three, Moe swings his arm, there is a big POW, and we see Calvin’s shoes flying and stars above his head.
Last panel, Calvin, now bruised and dirty, flat on his back, shoes off, says to us, “Then again, maybe he is just a world-class poop head.”
Ain’t it the truth? Are there not some people you cannot explain, you cannot excuse, and finally you decide they are just world-class poop heads. And we are supposed to forgive them.
There is a story in the gospel of Matthew (18:21-35) which begins with Peter coming to Jesus and asking, “Lord, if another member of the church sins against me, how often should I forgive? As many as seven times? Jesus says to him, “Not seven times but I tell you seventy seven times.”
My understanding is that in Jesus’ day, the Jewish law said that one must forgive another three times. Peter doubled that and added another just for good measure. Seven times. That’s generous. But Jesus disagrees. Not 7 times, but 77 times. An older translation reads 70 times 7, or 490 times. But maybe it’s not about math after all. Maybe it’s about remembering.
After Jesus instructs Peter, he tells a story about a king who owns slaves. One of the slaves owes the king a lot of money. The slave begs for mercy. The king takes pity on the slave and forgives the debt. The slave then goes out and finds a fellow slave who owes him some money. This guy also begs for mercy, but no mercy is shown. The king hears about this and brings the guy back in and says, remember how I showed you mercy and yet you could not do the same for another.
The slave forgot. He had been forgiven an enormous debt. One talent was worth more than fifteen years’ wages, and he owed the king 10,000 talents. A fellow slave owed him 100 denarii. One denarius was one day’s wage. The difference between the two debts is ridiculous, but the point is made.
Forgiveness is about remembering. Remembering that you have been forgiven. By a friend. By a spouse. By your boss. By some stranger. Sometime in your life, you have been forgiven. And so you know what that feels like. You know what it did for you, how it freed you, took away that nagging feeling of guilt. The prison doors flung open.
And if you happen to believe that there is a God who created you, who sustains you, who came to this world in the person of Jesus. And if you happen to believe that you are accountable to this God finally for how you conduct your life, how you treat people. And if you have asked God to forgive you, and have heard the words of absolution, and trusted that God has indeed forgiven you, well, then forgiveness is about remembering.
When we pray the Lord’s Prayer, one of the petitions is “Forgive us our trespasses as we forgive those who trespass against us.” Or “Forgive us our debts as we forgive our debtors.”
St. Augustine called this the “terrible petition.” For this is what we are praying ... “I ask you, Father, deal with me as I deal with my brother or sister.” Or ... “I despise her, Lord, and the first opportunity I get to pay her back will give me great satisfaction. Deal with me, Lord, as I deal with her.”
The story goes that John Wesley, who with his brother, Charles, founded the Methodist Church, had an encounter with a general, a man known for his pride. Wesley asked the general if he could forgive a man who was given a severe penalty for a minor infraction. The general said, “I never forgive!” Wesley replied, “Then I hope, sir, you never sin.”
It is one thing to forgive someone who forgot to call you back or showed up a few minutes late, but what about that person who has really hurt you, betrayed your trust, said something that embarrassed you in front of others, or did something unspeakable?
When I was a working pastor in Vermillion, a university student came to see me. He said that there was someone who had done something to him and he knew he needed to forgive; it was a part of his faith. But, he said, I can’t do it. We talked and finally I said, rightly or wrongly, maybe for now, do this, let Jesus forgive him. Let God forgive him. Let your faith allow that to happen. And then maybe there will come a time when you can also forgive, but for now let God do it.
Forgiveness is hard. It always costs. Frederick Buechner once said, whether you are a person asking for forgiveness or the one who is asked to forgive, both parties must swallow the same thing: their pride. The pride which keeps us from forgiving is the same pride which keeps us from accepting forgiveness. But he said, for both parties forgiveness means the freedom again to be at peace inside one’s own skin.
Two closing words: One from Jesus: “When you are offering your gift at the altar, if you remember that your brother or sister has something against you, leave your gift there before the altar and go; first be reconciled to your brother or sister, and then come and offer your gift.” (Matthew 5:23) I believe Jesus is saying that heaven and earth are connected.
The second from Soren Kiekegaard (1813-1855), who wrote, “Forgiveness does not change the past but it does enlarge the future.”
